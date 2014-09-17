Wedge of Glory: 15 Stylish Wedges Perfect for Fall

One of the easiest shoe silhouettes to wear is the wedge, but a wedge bootie is even easier. The sturdiness endowed below your heel and above your ankle will give you a foolproof stroll. The style grounds any look and is more walkable than stilettos. If a wedge shoe feels too bulky for you, pair it with a skirt or dress with tights. You'll want to show off the shape of your legs to balance out the heaviness of the shoe.

This season, the wedge has been updated. The silhouette comes in inviting colors like burgundy and forest green, new textures like pony hair and snake skin, and it has even been stylishly adorned with extra straps and buckles. To shop this season's hottest, most comfortable, wedges, click through the gallery.

Wedge of Glory

Way more walkable than your steepest stilettos—but just as leg-lengthening—the newest takes on the wedge have sculptural appeal. With slim heels (no chunky '70s styles here), they're a sleek counterpoint to ladylike shapes, like this season's must-have midiskirt.

SHOP IT
Clockwise from top: Rachel Zoe, $525, zappos.com; Elie Tahari, $365, bloomingdales.com for stores; Ann Taylor, $148, anntaylor.com; Nine West, $129, ninewest.com for similar styles; Cole Haan, $278, colehaan.com for similar styles
Nine West

$119; ninewest.com
Vince

$495; vince.com
10 Crosby Derek Lam

$425; neimanmarcus.com
Belle by Sigerson Morrison

$295; shopbop.com
Charles & Keith

$56; charleskeith.com
Forever 21

$35; forever21.com
Paul Andrew

$895; shopbop.com
Rebecca Minkoff

$375; bloomingdales.com
Tory Burch

$395; toryburch.com

