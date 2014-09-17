Wedge of Glory: 15 Stylish Wedges Perfect for Fall

One of the easiest shoe silhouettes to wear is the wedge, but a wedge bootie is even easier. The sturdiness endowed below your heel and above your ankle will give you a foolproof stroll. The style grounds any look and is more walkable than stilettos. If a wedge shoe feels too bulky for you, pair it with a skirt or dress with tights. You'll want to show off the shape of your legs to balance out the heaviness of the shoe.

This season, the wedge has been updated. The silhouette comes in inviting colors like burgundy and forest green, new textures like pony hair and snake skin, and it has even been stylishly adorned with extra straps and buckles. To shop this season's hottest, most comfortable, wedges, click through the gallery.