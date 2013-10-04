15 Spring 2014 Runway Looks That Work As Wedding Dresses, Too

Amid the parade of spring/summer 2014 looks, we spotted a handful of pretty white creations that swept the runways, including a brilliant white embroidered Ralph Lauren number, an intricately sequined-feathered Tadashi Shoji gown and a subtle floral-accented Marios Schwab. So what's the takeaway here? Wedding dress shopping shouldn't be limited to bridal lines. Click through to see all the gowns we plucked from Fashion Week Month that had us saying "I do."

MORE:

• 12 Non-Traditional Star Engagement Rings

• 100 Memorable Celebrity Wedding Moments

• 8 Wedding Styling Tips for Your Big Day