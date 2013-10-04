15 Spring 2014 Runway Looks That Work As Wedding Dresses, Too

Andrea Cheng
Oct 04, 2013

Amid the parade of spring/summer 2014 looks, we spotted a handful of pretty white creations that swept the runways, including a brilliant white embroidered Ralph Lauren number, an intricately sequined-feathered Tadashi Shoji gown and a subtle floral-accented Marios Schwab. So what's the takeaway here?  Wedding dress shopping shouldn't be limited to bridal lines. Click through to see all the gowns we plucked from Fashion Week Month that had us saying "I do."

Tadashi Shoji

Look utterly ethereal in this Tadashi Shoji creation-it boasts all-over sequins, an ostrich-feather hem and sheer yoke.
Marios Schwab

The solution to a thigh-high slit on a wedding day? A sequined nude tulle underlay.
Rochas

Channel your inner princess in a soft quilt-like full-skirted dress. As for the goggle-like shades, they're completely optional.
Ralph Lauren

Slink down the aisle in a white cotton poplin embroidered gown.
Naeem Khan

The Naeem Khan finale number isn't just a runway look-it was from the designer's first-ever bridal collection (to launch October 2013).
Jason Wu

Casual on top and extravagant on the bottom, this tank gown strikes the perfect balance.
Badgley Mischka

This dress is the stuff of dreams, with beaded layers and tiers of frothy tulle.
Delpozo

The embroidered flowers are delicate and feminine, but the full statement skirt screams drama.
Zac Posen

Glide down the aisle in this incredibly elegant chiffon floor-grazing gown.
Vera Wang

For spring 2014, Vera Wang took on a more athletic aesthetic. Embrace your sporty side with a gown that features a racerback silhouette and mesh inserts.
Tracy Reese

For an unconventional look, partner a fancy fishtail-hemmed skirt with a broderie boxy top.
Tory Burch

Sleek and minimalist, this look is free of frills except for a studded neckline.
Christian Siriano

You can bet that you'll be in the spotlight, thanks to this floaty floral-appliqued number.
L'Wren Scott

For an Asian-inspired take, try this one on for size-it boasts kimono sleeves and intricate wisteria embroidery that drips down from the shoulders.
Oscar de la Renta

Oscar de la Renta doesn't stop short of spectacular. If you're looking for an alternative to white, this champagne-colored confection should be at the very top.

