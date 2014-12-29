The15 Cutest Celebrity Kids on Instagram in 2014

Jennifer Davis
Dec 29, 2014 @ 5:01 pm

When it comes to our Instagram feeds, we have a weakness for adorable kids--especially celebrity kids. Thankfully in 2014, we saw a surge of celebrities sharing sweet photos of their tots on the photo sharing app with a regularity that put us in a double-tapping frenzy.

While there are plenty of cuties on our feeds, we rounded up 15 of our favorite social-savvy youngsters. From Drew Barrymore's daughter Olive to Jessica Simpson's sweet little girl Maxi, see the cutest celebrity kids on Instagram in 2014.

1 of 15 drewbarrymore/Instagram

Olive Barrymore Kopelman

Drew Barrymore's daughter Olive got some solid advice on how to be a power lady and big sis to Frankie from the hilarious Tina Fey! "One of my favorite girls reading one of my favorite books written by one of my favorite women!" Barrymore captioned the photo.
2 of 15 jessicasimpson/Instagram

Maxi Drew Johnson

Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxi is already a heartbreaker, and her little brother (not pictured) is just as adorable. "Overalls always make a boy fall in love Maxi," Simpson wrote.
3 of 15 fergie/Instagram

Axl Duhamel

This blonde-hair, blue-eyed cutie is already sports fan like his mom Fergie an dad Josh Duhamel! "This is what happens when daddy's team plays mommy's team," Fergie wrote alongside the adorable photo.
4 of 15 clarencehouse/Instagram

Prince George of Cambridge

His royal parents may not have their own account, but thanks to Clarence House's official Instagram, Prince George shows up on our feed.
5 of 15 michaelbuble/Instagram

Noah Buble

Like father, like son! Proud dad Michale Buble often posts photos of his mini-me son, Noah.
6 of 15 jsime_king/Instagram

James Knight

Jaime King's adorable tot James Knight is already the budding business man. "Business breakfast with #JamesKnight," King captioned.
7 of 15 giseleofficial/Instagram

Vivian Lake Brady

Gisele Bundchen's daughter Vivian makes our Instagram feed brighter thanks to cute snaps like this.
8 of 15 kimkardashian/Instagram

North West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's adorable daughter is an Instagram regular, but we never get tired of seeing shots of the tot.
9 of 15 kellyclarkson/Instagram

River Rose Blackstock

Ever since giving birth to River Rose, Kelly Clarkson has filled our feeds with adorable photos of her new baby girl, and we're not complaining!
10 of 15 John Krasinski/Twitter

Hazel Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's daughter Hazel may not be a social media regular, but we're still in love with this adorable photo shared by her proud dad on Twitter.
11 of 15 gwenstefani/Instagram

Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale

Gwen Stefani's sons Kingston and Zuma became big brothers to Apollo this year, and the family's cute new addition made his debut on his mom's Instagram account.
12 of 15 savannahgutherie/Instagram

Vale Guthrie Feldman

The Today Show host Savannah Guthrie welcomed a little girl this year, and we fell in love with her chubby cheeks both on the air and on Instagram.
13 of 15 shakira/Instagram

Milan Piqué Mebarak

Shakira's son Milan and his adorable mop of brown hair always make us smile (and double-tap!).
14 of 15 beyonce/Instagram

Blue Ivy Carter

Blue Ivy is growing up so fast, and thanks to mom Beyonce's Instagram updates, we've been able to see her many adorable phases.
15 of 15 ciara/Instagram

Future Zahir Wilburn

Ciara welcomed her son Future this year, and he's been growing up right before our eyes. Here they are shopping for their first Thanksgiving. "Hands Up! We Did It! Yay!" the singer captioned.

