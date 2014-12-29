The15 Cutest Celebrity Kids on Instagram in 2014

When it comes to our Instagram feeds, we have a weakness for adorable kids--especially celebrity kids. Thankfully in 2014, we saw a surge of celebrities sharing sweet photos of their tots on the photo sharing app with a regularity that put us in a double-tapping frenzy.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Tries Her Hand at Makeup

While there are plenty of cuties on our feeds, we rounded up 15 of our favorite social-savvy youngsters. From Drew Barrymore's daughter Olive to Jessica Simpson's sweet little girl Maxi, see the cutest celebrity kids on Instagram in 2014.

PHOTOS: The 15 Cutest Celebrity Kids on Instagram