14 Pairs of Wide Leg Pants to Wear And Love

Earlier this month, we reported that celebrities were trading in their beloved skinnies for wide leg pants. To help you find your own perfect pair, we rounded up our top 14 faves that max out on both legroom and style. From drawstring palazzo pants in flowy fabrics to straight-up structured silhouettes, these relaxed fits come in all sorts of colors and prints. And with fall right around the corner, consider this the perfect time to cozy up to these anti-snug slacks. Click through to start shopping options with patterns, solids and everything in between.

1 of 14 Courtesy Photo

10 Crosby Derek Lam

Free-falling flowers deliver a generous dose of whimsy.

$325; modaoperandi.com.
2 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Miss Selfridge

A more subdued floral print makes a statement without being too loud.

$68; missselfridge.com.
3 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

Wide leg pants create the illusion of lengthened stems, making them the perfect match for tall statuesque figures.

$90; topshop.com.
4 of 14 Courtesy Photo

3.1 Phillip Lim

Bold florals along the sides make these pajama-inspired pants perfectly wearable during the day.

$450; farfetch.com.
5 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Saloni

A rich jewel-toned top can bring this all-over iris print from day to night.

$353; matchesfashion.com.
6 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Rachel Zoe

Black side panels on white brighten up traditional tuxedo trousers.

$117; mytheresa.com.
7 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Mango

Not a print person? Go monochromatic in a pretty hue, like coral.

$35; mango.com.
8 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Sass & Bide

Nothing is really black and white. Take on these blurred stripes for shades of black, white and gray.

$320; sassandbide.com.
9 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Forever 21

Be whisked away to far away places with these tropical-themed palm tree printed trousers.

$20; forever21.com.
10 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Cristophe Lemaire

Unleash your inner artist with these paint-splattered pants.

$495; farfetch.com.
11 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Clover Canyon

Let this busy print bring on attention.

$145; shoplesnouvelles.com.
12 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Piamita

Red piping finishes these sporty cobalt blue pants.

$285; intermixonline.com.
13 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

These triple-tone trousers would look great paired with a solid top.

$90; topshop.com.
14 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Forever 21

The wide leg silhouette puts a modern spin on good ol’ fashioned pinstripe pants.

$23; forever21.com.

