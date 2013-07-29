14 Pairs of Wide Leg Pants to Wear And Love

Earlier this month, we reported that celebrities were trading in their beloved skinnies for wide leg pants. To help you find your own perfect pair, we rounded up our top 14 faves that max out on both legroom and style. From drawstring palazzo pants in flowy fabrics to straight-up structured silhouettes, these relaxed fits come in all sorts of colors and prints. And with fall right around the corner, consider this the perfect time to cozy up to these anti-snug slacks. Click through to start shopping options with patterns, solids and everything in between.

