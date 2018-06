14 Times Jennifer Aniston Chose Not to Wear Her Signature LBD

2 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

At the L.A. premiere of Cake, Aniston gave her signature LBD a break for the night and instead went for a sweet satin cut-out Giambattista Valli LWD with a bow detailing at the neckline, scalloped edges and a floral-print skirt. Jennifer Meyer jewelry and patent black Louboutin pumps completed her look.