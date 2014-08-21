14 Styling Tips from the Fall 2014 Runways

Aug 21, 2014 @ 4:28 pm
Fall Runway Styling Tips
Wear Opera-Length Gloves with a Sleeveless Dress
This look is all about drama. The extra long length of the glove paired with a sleeveless sheath creates an unexpectedly sexy-yet-charming ensemble. To pull it off, you’ll want to wear a dress that is far from skimpy. Look for one that provides coverage both above the chest and below the knee.

Runway inspiration (from left): Chanel, Vera Wang
Fall Runway Styling Tips
pinterest
Layer a Fine Knit Over a Shimmery Top
Employ this pairing for days when you don’t have time to change between work and cocktail hour, or when you want to wear that sleeveless shimmering top during cooler temps.

Runway inspiration: N°21
Fall Runway Styling Tips
pinterest
Team Your Mini-dress with Ankle Boots
This combo gives a feminine party dress a bit of an edge. But beware: a boot with a bare leg can shorten your stems, so look for a dress with an asymmetrical hemline or a boot with sheer lace insets (like the Monqiue Lhuillier boot, pictured left). Both will elongate your legs while giving off a too-cool vibe.

Runway inspiration (from left): Monque Lhuillier, Cushnie et Ochs
Fall Runway Styling Tips
pinterest
Layer Your Dresses
Instead of hiding sleeveless dresses in the back of your closet when cooler weather comes, pair them with long-sleeved tops and frocks. When choosing your under item, pick one that pulls out a color in the print on your dress-it will make your look uniform and cohesive. This tip even works with formal attire to bring a relaxed attitude to even the dressiest of dresses.

Runway inspiration (from left): Nina Ricci, Aquilano.Rimondi
Fall Runway Styling Tips
pinterest
Wear Sheer Socks with Pumps
Carry summer's socks and sandals trend into fall with sheer socks and pumps, which strikes the perfect balance between sexy and sophisticated. Stick to a monochromatic color palate and you’re ready to go-your shoes may even be more comfortable, too!

Runway inspiration: Nonoo
Fall Runway Styling Tips
pinterest
Belt Your Shirt
Grab a wide belt versus a barely-there, skinny style. A belt of this kind placed at your midriff helps to create a waist at the tiniest part of your body. Another trick? Use a belt to create a faux-peplum top. Simply cinch your belt tight enough to make the bottom hem of your top flare out, and voila-you’ve got yourself a peplum top.

Runway inspiration (from left): Balenciaga, Theory
Fall Runway Styling Tips
pinterest
Team a Flared Top and a Flared Bottom
To make a top and skirt look like they were not sold separately, wear a flared jacket with a dramatically pleated skirt. The two shapes mimic each other, leaving you looking fun and flirty yet polished and put together. To nail the look, go monochromatic.

Runway inspiration: Antonio Berardi
Fall Runway Styling Tips
pinterest
Wear a Necklace Over Your Turtleneck
To take your turtleneck to the next level, add a solid, choker-style necklace. Choose a piece that rests slightly above your collarbone and is roomy enough to accommodate a turtleneck.

Runway inspiration (from left): Philosophy, Prabal Gurung
Fall Runway Styling Tips
pinterest
Wear Just One Earring
If you really want to make a statement, wear just one ornate earring. The look is strong, but also slightly discreet. To make this look a little more everyday-life vs. runway-ready, keep your hair loose and touchable, allowing the single dangler to peek out every so often.

Runway inspiration: Céline
Fall Runway Styling Tips
pinterest
Slide On Complementary Colorful Gloves
You’ll want to choose a set in a slightly muted tone so that they work well with the rest of your look. Pick out a pair of sleek, tight, and well-crafted gloves with neutral insets to work the pair into your outfit.

Runway inspiration (from left): Balenciaga, Missoni
Fall Runway Styling Tips
pinterest
Top Off a Statement Coat with a Statement Necklace
Allow the necklace to take center stage by clasping it on over the coat’s collar. When selecting your neck piece, look for architecturally shaped or bauble-heavy pieces.

Runway inspiration (from left): Altuzarra, Alberta Ferretti
Fall Runway Styling Tips
pinterest
Wear Your Crop Top Over a Cardigan
If you just can’t bring yourself to tuck your crop top into the back of your closet during cooler seasons, layer it with a long-sleeve cardigan-but it must be a roomy, slightly boxy style. The cardi will add warmth and interest to your look. Stick to like colors-you want to keep your proportions crisp and clear. Jarring color combos will throw off the focus.

Runway inspiration: Aquilano.Rimondi
Fall Runway Styling Tips
pinterest
Try a Long Coat Over a Short Dress
To instantly make your legs look longer, reach for a calf-grazing coat when wearing a mini dress or skirt. The 10+ inches between the hems create an ultra-flattering blank space. This combo works well with similar colors and with any type of shoe. If you choose to go the boot route, opt for a soft color, à la the Maiyet runway, as a black boot may be too harsh.

Runway inspiration (from left): Maiyet, Miu Miu
Fall Runway Styling Tips
pinterest
Pair a Pendant and a Scarf
For a day when bundling up is nothing but a drag, add a look-at-me necklace and your look will be that much cooler. Pick a necklace that correlates to the color of your scarf-the idea here is to make it look like the two go together.

Runway inspiration: Milly
