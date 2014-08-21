14 Styling Tips from the Fall 2014 Runways

4 of 14 ImaxTree

Layer Your Dresses

Instead of hiding sleeveless dresses in the back of your closet when cooler weather comes, pair them with long-sleeved tops and frocks. When choosing your under item, pick one that pulls out a color in the print on your dress-it will make your look uniform and cohesive. This tip even works with formal attire to bring a relaxed attitude to even the dressiest of dresses.



Runway inspiration (from left): Nina Ricci, Aquilano.Rimondi