14 Minimalist Swimsuits to Buy Before Summer Ends  

Courtesy Arabella London
Jenna Pizzuta
Jul 31, 2017 @ 8:15 pm

Tropical-print two-pieces are not always the answer. Especially when shopping for swimsuits this late in the season, don’t be afraid to take a minimalist approach. After all, neutral tones and clean lines never go out of style. 

But even if you're sticking to monochromatic hues, that doesn't mean totally playing it safe. Take a risk and match a cheeky bottom with a solid top, or find a piece with an unexpected neckline. 

Shop our top picks for the seasons must-have minimalist swimsuits with a twist! 

1 of 14 Courtesy Arabella London

ARABELLA LONDON

Balconette One-Piece, $336; arabellalondon.co.uk

2 of 14 Courtesy

EPHEMERA

Classic Bra Bikini Top, $120; basicsdept.com. High Waisted Bikini Brief, $72; basicsdept.com

3 of 14 Courtesy

FLAGPOLE

Lynn One-Piece, $375; flagpolenyc.com

4 of 14 Courtesy

MATTEAU

Square Crop Bikini Top, $96; theundone.com. Boy Leg Bikini Brief, $96; theundone.com

5 of 14 Courtesy

KORE SWIM

Nyx Maillot One-Piece, $238; korewear.com

6 of 14 Courtesy

HER.

Astrid Powder Blue Set, $195; herthelabel.com

7 of 14 Courtesy

MIKOH

Jamaica Tie Shoulder Bikini Top, $110; matchesfashion.com. Zuma Bikini Briefs, $90; matchesfashion.com

8 of 14 Courtesy

JEWELS + GRACE

Alya Maillot One-Piece, $200; jewelsandgrace.com

9 of 14 Courtesy

FELLA

Bobby Bikini Top, $155; net-a-porter.com. Jasper Bikini Brief, $85; net-a-porter.com

10 of 14 Courtesy

ARAKS

Jireh One-Piece, $285; araks.com

11 of 14 Courtesy

JADE SWIM

Apex One Shoulder Bikini Top, $90; jadeswim.com. Most Wanted Bikini Bottom, $90; jadeswim.com

12 of 14 Courtesy

MYRA SWIM

Saskia One-Piece, $96; myraswim.com

13 of 14 Courtesy

ONIA X THEORY

Alexandra Ribbed Texture Bikini Top, $95; theory.com. Lily Ribbed Texture Bikini Bottom, $95; theory.com

14 of 14 Courtesy

SOLID & STRIPED

The Claudia One-Piece, $158; needsupply.com

