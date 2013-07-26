14 Extraordinary Blazers That Will Amp Up Any Outfit

Every outfit needs a final touch, and a great tailored blazer can give you exactly that. Not only will it keep you warm in over air-conditioned office spaces, but it also has the ability to make an ordinary outfit extraordinary by instantly amping up your outfit's sophistication level. The tricky part? Finding the right one. We're here to help: Click to see 14 blazers in a range of patterns, colors and silhouettes. And don't fear the out-of-the-box picks -- a bold jacket is just as versatile as your go-to black option.

MORE:

• 8 Kate Middleton-Inspired Dresses

• Pajama Dressing: How-To Get the Relaxed Look

• How to Dress for a Heat Wave