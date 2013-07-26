14 Extraordinary Blazers That Will Amp Up Any Outfit

Every outfit needs a final touch, and a great tailored blazer can give you exactly that. Not only will it keep you warm in over air-conditioned office spaces, but it also has the ability to make an ordinary outfit extraordinary by instantly amping up your outfit's sophistication level. The tricky part? Finding the right one. We're here to help: Click to see 14 blazers in a range of patterns, colors and silhouettes. And don't fear the out-of-the-box picks -- a bold jacket is just as versatile as your go-to black option.

1 of 14 Courtesy

Topshop

Stay on-trend in classic black and white jacket in a funky floral print.

$110; topshop.com.
2 of 14 Courtesy

Reiss

Instead of black, opt for a topper in another easy neutral, like navy.

$500; reiss.com.
3 of 14 Courtesy

Zara

Bloom with confidence in a festive floral jacket.

$40; zara.com
4 of 14 Courtesy

Gap

This shrunken style gets a preppy twist with a retro polka dot print.

$98; gap.com.
5 of 14 Courtesy

Tory Burch

An embellished trim adds a pop of sparkle to a traditional two-button blazer.

$298; toryburch.com.
6 of 14 Courtesy

Ann Taylor

Light up the room in lemon.

$100; anntaylor.com.
7 of 14 Courtesy

Smythe

Pretty pistachio with navy accents is a refreshing take on the classic style.

$595; nordstrom.com.
8 of 14 Courtesy

Tibi

Go bold in this tailored design made with a comfortable stretch fabric.

$495; tibi.com.
9 of 14 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor

Chain link detailing modernize this classic tweed style.

$425; rebeccataylor.com.
10 of 14 Courtesy

Tory Burch

A scalloped geometric navy print makes this look pop.

$198; toryburch.com.
11 of 14 Courtesy

Smythe

Traditional black gets an update with this double breasted blazer.

$495; nordstrom.com.
12 of 14 Courtesy

BCBG Max Azria

Make a statement with this mixed print piece.

$268; bcbg.com.
13 of 14 Courtesy

Mango

Dress up your look with a satin blazer in porcelain blue.

$40; mango.com.
14 of 14 Courtesy

Tibi

This geometric print blazer is 100% silk.

$450; tibi.com.

