14 Embellished Tops We Love (No Additional Accessories Needed)

Courtesy (3)
Andrea Cheng
Jul 25, 2013 @ 4:54 pm

Under normal circumstances, a pair of fantastic danglers or a chunky statement necklace can be the perfect finishing touches to any look. But when you’re in a pinch or too overwhelmed to coordinate, reach for a top that does all the hard work for you. An embellished piece can render all other add-ons superfluous, proving that a standout top is a no-brainer for lazy days ahead. Look for decorated tanks and tees with flourishes along the neckline, sleeves or all-over. Click to shop 14 of our favorites.

1 of 14 Courtesy

Joie

Sparkle in a tribal-inspired sequined diamond print.

$318; joie.com.
2 of 14 Courtesy

H&M

Embroidered jewels instantly jazz up a gray tee.

$25; hm.com.
3 of 14 Courtesy

Altuzzara

Add a touch of glint to your office wardrobe with an embellished pinstripe collared top.

$412; mytheresa.com.
4 of 14 Courtesy

River Island

Double up on trends with an embellished neckline AND a pretty print.

$76; riverisland.com.
5 of 14 Courtesy

Red Valentino

This silk organza tank boasts a medley of beads, sequins, leather and micro flower appliques.

$510; outnet.com.
6 of 14 Courtesy

Mango

Update your sleeveless chambray shirt with a faceted crystal decked collar.

$25; mango.com.
7 of 14 Courtesy

Topshop

All-over three-dimensional sequins bring out the bling in this cropped tank.

$72; topshop.com.
8 of 14 Courtesy

3.1 Phillip Lim

Forgo the sparkles and opt for a subtle look.

$207; saksfifthavenue.com.
9 of 14 Courtesy

J. Crew

A necklace-inspired jeweled neckline takes this sporty raglan sweater tee to a chic level.

$98; jcrew.com.
10 of 14 Courtesy

Gryphon

Go bold on bold with a sequined collar striped shirt.

$170; shoplesnouvelles.com.
11 of 14 Courtesy

Biyan

On our wish list: This fantastical print top with intricately embroidered crystals and beads.

$712; net-a-porter.com.
12 of 14 Courtesy

Topshop

Take the flashiness down a notch with this mesh top accented with applique-checkered flowers.

$60; topshop.com.
13 of 14 Courtesy

Mango

Not your ordinary button-down! The vertical embellished center panel contrasts sharply against the crisp shade.

$30; mango.com.
14 of 14 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor

Make a statement with nailhead studded sleeves.

$265; saksfifthavenue.com.

