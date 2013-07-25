14 Embellished Tops We Love (No Additional Accessories Needed)

Under normal circumstances, a pair of fantastic danglers or a chunky statement necklace can be the perfect finishing touches to any look. But when you’re in a pinch or too overwhelmed to coordinate, reach for a top that does all the hard work for you. An embellished piece can render all other add-ons superfluous, proving that a standout top is a no-brainer for lazy days ahead. Look for decorated tanks and tees with flourishes along the neckline, sleeves or all-over. Click to shop 14 of our favorites.

MORE:

• 8 Kate Middleton-Inspired Dresses

• Pickwick & Weller Releases Silk Tees

• How to Dress for a Heat Wave