Hop to It: 14 Bunny-Inspired Fashion & Beauty Picks

Easter Sunday is a hop, skip, and less than a week away, so in celebration of the upcoming holiday, we went on an Easter hunt of our own and rounded up an adorable "fluffle" of bunny-inspired beauty and fashion pieces. For beauty, we gravitated toward egg-shaped products, including the Beauty Blender sponge applicator (aka every makeup artist's secret weapon) and foil-wrapped bath fizzes.

That's not all—there are bunny-capped lip gloss bars, a block of carrot-inspired soap (infused with Sicilian lemon and fruity buchu oils), and finally, a rabbit-covered makeup case to house everything in. Speaking of, you can match your hop-tastic beauty bounty with a bunny-speckled sweater, or with a studded rabbit ear purse, or with a whimsical pair of cozy smoking slippers. Or, if you so wish, channel a cottontail rabbit with too-cute fluffy pom-pom socks. Want something more subdue? Clasp on delicate bunny-pendant jewelry, instead.

Shop our 14 Easter-inspired fashion and beauty finds!