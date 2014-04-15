Hop to It: 14 Bunny-Inspired Fashion & Beauty Picks

Courtesy (4)
Andrea Cheng
Apr 15, 2014 @ 2:35 pm

Easter Sunday is a hop, skip, and less than a week away, so in celebration of the upcoming holiday, we went on an Easter hunt of our own and rounded up an adorable "fluffle" of bunny-inspired beauty and fashion pieces. For beauty, we gravitated toward egg-shaped products, including the Beauty Blender sponge applicator (aka every makeup artist's secret weapon) and foil-wrapped bath fizzes.

That's not all—there are bunny-capped lip gloss bars, a block of carrot-inspired soap (infused with Sicilian lemon and fruity buchu oils), and finally, a rabbit-covered makeup case to house everything in. Speaking of, you can match your hop-tastic beauty bounty with a bunny-speckled sweater, or with a studded rabbit ear purse, or with a whimsical pair of cozy smoking slippers. Or, if you so wish, channel a cottontail rabbit with too-cute fluffy pom-pom socks. Want something more subdue? Clasp on delicate bunny-pendant jewelry, instead.

Shop our 14 Easter-inspired fashion and beauty finds!

1 of 14 Courtesy

Marc by Marc Jacobs Slippers

$200; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
2 of 14 Courtesy

Hillier Bunny Barrette

$74; hillierlondon.com
3 of 14 Courtesy

Band of Outsiders Sweater

$325; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
4 of 14 Courtesy

Beauty Blender Sponge Applicator

$20; sephora.com
Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy

ModCloth Quilt Bag

$45; modcloth.com
Advertisement
6 of 14 Courtesy

J. Crew Pom-Pom Socks

$20 for 3; jcrew.com
Advertisement
7 of 14 Courtesy

Elizabeth W Bath Fizzy Eggs

$18 for 2; elizabethw.com
Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy

TonyMoly Bunny Gloss Bars

$5; kollectionk.com
Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy

Aeropostale Animal Ear Stack Rings

$5 for 3; aeropostale.com
Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy

Fosman Rabbit iPhone 5 Case

$11; sfplanet.com
Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy

Lush Carrot Soap

$7; lushusa.com
Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy

Marc by Marc Jacobs Cosmetics Case

$75; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy

HelloHarriet Bunny Nail Transfers

$14 for 40; etsy.com
Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy

Olive Yew for JewelMint Collective Bunny Bracelet

$30; jewelmint.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!