13 Ways to Transition Your Summer Favorites into Fall

Andrea Cheng
Sep 18, 2014 @ 10:13 am

We all tend to have two sets of clothes that we rotate on a biannual basis: summer wear and winter wear. But we're here to introduce 13 ways to fuse the two together. Don't let the dip in temps deter you from sporting your summertime faves (at least until the chill factor reaches Polar Vortex–level).

Let's take one of your go-to tops, to start. It probably boasts a pretty pastel hue and an equally pretty detailing, like the scalloped Topshop tee ($25; topshop.com) above. It, like many others, is generally a warm-weather option. We took inspiration from designer Karen Walker who layered a short-sleeve suede top over a black turtleneck knit. Apply the same concept and layer a sweater underneath to extend the typical one-season life span of your summery top.

So hold off on storing your floral-appliquéd crop tops, breezy culottes, and your blush pink dress for now, and start maximizing on wear count with our runway-inspired ways.

1 of 26 Courtesy

Your Summery Top

Pastel hue? Check. Pretty detailing? Check. This scalloped Topshop tee ($25; topshop.com) is, like many others, considered only a warm weather option. We're here to change all that. Onwards!
Advertisement
2 of 26 ImaxTree, Courtesy

Your Summery Top

Designer Karen Walker layered a suede top over a turtleneck. The layering trick applies to non-suede pieces, too. Extend the life of your summery top with this knit (French Connection, $88; frenchconnection).
3 of 26 Courtesy

Your Culottes

As one of summer's most popular styles, wide crop trousers have proven they're more than a one-season wonder. Trade in your go-to skinnies with this breezy pair by Zara ($20; zara.com).
Advertisement
4 of 26 ImaxTree, Courtesy

Your Culottes

Make your cropped trousers work for fall (while still showing off your killer heels) with a cozy sweater, as seen at Helmut Lang. Our pick? This wool and cashmere-blend topper by Michael Kors ($195; net-a-porter.com).
Advertisement
5 of 26 Courtesy

Your Floral Dress

No other article of clothing embodies summer dressing quite like the prettily printed dress. We love this garden party-ready frock by Madewell ($155; madewell.com).
Advertisement
6 of 26 ImaxTree, Courtesy

Your Floral Dress

Take a style cue from the Tory Burch runway and layer a blouse underneath. Try doubling up on prints (our pick: Mother of Pearl, $625; net-a-porter.com) or go for a crisp white Oxford instead.
Advertisement
7 of 26 Courtesy

Your Sheer Blouse

Got a see-through blouse you can't bear to pack away just yet? Us, too. This lightweight plaid top is one of our favorites (Equipment, $153; equipmentfr.com).
Advertisement
8 of 26 ImaxTree, Courtesy

Your Sheer Blouse

When the temperature drops, heed Vera Wang's advice and layer your sheer top up with a sweater vest. We piled on the same print with a checked A.L.C. knit ($298; intermixonline.com).
Advertisement
9 of 26 Courtesy

Your Tailored Shorts

Long tailored shorts tend to be summer staples, especially in the workplace (more liberal workplaces, that is), but they can easily transition to fall. We're fans of these Mossimo bermudas ($20; target.com).
Advertisement
10 of 26 ImaxTree, Courtesy

Your Tailored Shorts

J. Crew found the perfection solution to fickle in-between weather-pairing shorts with a playful sweater. This mixed-print Equipment knit is at the top of our wish list ($308; otteny.com).
Advertisement
11 of 26 Courtesy

Your Pretty Pink Dress

Blush pink was the color of spring and summer, as on this Reiss dress ($340; reiss.com). But there is no need to put this sweet shade away during cooler seasons.
Advertisement
12 of 26 Imaxtree, Courtesy

Your Pretty Pink Dress

Designer Josep Font of Delpozo teamed a blush leather jumpsuit with chocolate brown knit. Steal the concept with a similar neutral pairing; we chose this gray turtleneck from J. Crew ($200; net-a-porter.com).
Advertisement
13 of 26 Courtesy

Your Boxy Tee

Thanks to its structured silhouette, the boxy top is up there as one of the most flattering pieces around. Top off your look with our pick-this one by J. Crew ($138; jcrew.com), with leather pockets for a touch of edge.
Advertisement
14 of 26 ImaxTree, Courtesy

Your Boxy Tee

Let the BCBG Max Azria runway serve as inspiration, and take the relaxed top from summer to fall by layering it with a crisp button-down (Uniqlo, $20; uniqlo.com).
Advertisement
15 of 26 Courtesy

Your Sequined Mini

Attention-grabbing sparkles are the way to go for a night out. Akin to a little black dress, the sequined mini is a wardrobe staple. We love the playful sequins and beads on this Mango skirt ($56; mango.com).
Advertisement
16 of 26 ImaxTree, Courtesy

Your Sequined Mini

For fall, give your look a grungy edge with a slouchy open-stitch sweater (layer it over a basic long-sleeve to prevent skin exposure), as seen at Isabel Marant. Select a new neutral, like olive green-our pick is by Topshop ($76; topshop.com).
Advertisement
17 of 26 Courtesy

Your Slip Dress

Underneath every see-through dress is a hardworking slip. But the slip dress is more than just a quick fix to summer's sheer problem. The right one can be worn on its own, thanks to its figure-flattery cut and skin-skimming comfort (Whistles, $110; whistles.com).
Advertisement
18 of 26 ImaxTree, Courtesy

Your Slip Dress

Designer Miuccia Prada unexpectedly married a brocade dress with a Nordic knit on the Miu Miu fall runway. Go with a more neutral (but still whimsical) pairing, like this Band of Outsiders sweater ($475; lagarconne.com).
Advertisement
19 of 26 Courtesy

Your Crop Top

It comes as no surprise that the belly-baring top has made its way into our inner circle of summer go-tos, like this floral embroidered Tibi crop ($285; tibi.com).
Advertisement
20 of 26 ImaxTree, Courtesy

Your Crop Top

That sliver of black underneath the Tanya Taylor floral top is actually the skirt's waistband, but it gave us the idea to layer a sleeveless knit. Our pick-this figure-hugging Theory sweater ($215; theory.com).
Advertisement
21 of 26 Courtesy

Your Suspender Dress

It may not be as prevalent as say, crop tops, but the suspender dress is beloved for its uniqueness and versatility. We're obsessed with this crisp white Wren dress with adjustable straps ($180; bonadrag.com).
Advertisement
22 of 26 ImaxTree, Courtesy

Your Suspender Dress

On the 3.1 Phillip Lim runway for fall, the designer paired a suspender dress with a sweatshirt. We kept the pairing feminine with a floral print (Timo Weiland, $275; beckleyboutique.com).
Advertisement
23 of 26 Courtesy

Your Printed Caftan

Like bikinis and one-pieces, the cover-up plays a major sartorial role in the summer. What's more, the right one (Calypso St. Barth, $495; calypsostbarth.com) can take your look from day to night. And in this case, into fall.
Advertisement
24 of 26 ImaxTree,Courtesy

Your Printed Caftan

Models on the Burberry Prorsum runway shouldered ponchos over diaphanous dresses. Treat it like a blanket and bundle up in one (Missoni, $780; mytheresa.com) when cool weather strikes, or simply drape it over a shoulder for added texture.
Advertisement
25 of 26 Courtesy

Your Summer Whites

During the summer, little black dresses are swapped out for little white ones. The same goes for culottes (Warehouse, $98; warehouse.andotherbrands.com).
Advertisement
26 of 26 ImaxTree, Courtesy

Your Summer Whites

Fall whites might not have the same ring, but they work in the same sense. Take Yigal Azrouel's lead and balance the wide-leg flares with a fitted black leather bomber (Scotch amp Soda, $405; scotch-soda.com).

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!