13 Ways to Transition Your Summer Favorites into Fall

We all tend to have two sets of clothes that we rotate on a biannual basis: summer wear and winter wear. But we're here to introduce 13 ways to fuse the two together. Don't let the dip in temps deter you from sporting your summertime faves (at least until the chill factor reaches Polar Vortex–level).

Let's take one of your go-to tops, to start. It probably boasts a pretty pastel hue and an equally pretty detailing, like the scalloped Topshop tee ($25; topshop.com) above. It, like many others, is generally a warm-weather option. We took inspiration from designer Karen Walker who layered a short-sleeve suede top over a black turtleneck knit. Apply the same concept and layer a sweater underneath to extend the typical one-season life span of your summery top.

So hold off on storing your floral-appliquéd crop tops, breezy culottes, and your blush pink dress for now, and start maximizing on wear count with our runway-inspired ways.