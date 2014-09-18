T-Party: 13 T-Strap Shoes to Boost Your Fall Style

A T-strap shoe is the perfect departure from your basic pump. It adds a touch of sex appeal while maintaining a ladylike look. The extra strap that goes up the foot and around your ankle really keeps your foot secure, which makes walking in heels a bit easier. Treat this style as your new go-to—it will add edge and a bit of pizzazz to even the most simple ensembles. T-straps come in two styles: a closed-toe pump and a d'Orsay style. For fall, wear the d'Orsay silhouette sans tights and come winter swap them out with the pump-style and pair it with classic black tights—sheer or opaque.

For fall, both styles are far from your basic shoe. The T-straps were crafted in velvet, pony hair, animal print, flannel, and suede. Click through the gallery to shop our favorite styles.