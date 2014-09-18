T-Party: 13 T-Strap Shoes to Boost Your Fall Style

Greg Marino
Alexandra DeRosa
Sep 18, 2014 @ 12:01 pm

A T-strap shoe is the perfect departure from your basic pump. It adds a touch of sex appeal while maintaining a ladylike look. The extra strap that goes up the foot and around your ankle really keeps your foot secure, which makes walking in heels a bit easier. Treat this style as your new go-to—it will add edge and a bit of pizzazz to even the most simple ensembles. T-straps come in two styles: a closed-toe pump and a d'Orsay style. For fall, wear the d'Orsay silhouette sans tights and come winter swap them out with the pump-style and pair it with classic black tights—sheer or opaque.

For fall, both styles are far from your basic shoe. The T-straps were crafted in velvet, pony hair, animal print, flannel, and suede. Click through the gallery to shop our favorite styles.

1 of 10 Greg Marino

T Party

With a hint of vintage Gatsby glam, T-strap heels are a flirtier stand-in for polished pumps and a more grown-up alternative to mary janes.

SHOP IT
Clockwise from top: Jill Stuart, $485, at Jill Stuart, 212-343-2300; Marciano, $198, guessbymarciano.com for similar styles; Sam Edelman, $175, samedelman.com
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Salvatore Ferragamo

$664; matchesfashion.com
3 of 10 Courtesy

Jeffrey Campbell

$168; nastygal.com
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Gucci

$695; gucci.com
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Nine West

$89; ninewest.com
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Sergio Rossi

$915; saksfifthavenue.com
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Sole Society

$70; solesociety.com
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Manolo Blahnik

$955; neimanmarcus.com
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Shoe Dazzle

$50; shoedazzle.com
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Miss Selfridge

$68; missselfridge.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!