13 Positively Pink Ways to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Want a few guilt-free reasons to drop some cash this month? Every one of these gorgeous goodies helps fund the fight against breast cancer. Whether you’re in need of a pretty, printed pajama set, or looking to add a statement necklace to your wardrobe, these limited-edition items serve as the perfect way to help make a difference this season. Click through the photos to see which stylish brands have joined the fight, and find out how you can shop for a good cause all October long.

