13 Positively Pink Ways to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

InStyle Staff
Oct 01, 2013 @ 11:32 am

Want a few guilt-free reasons to drop some cash this month? Every one of these gorgeous goodies helps fund the fight against breast cancer. Whether you’re in need of a pretty, printed pajama set, or looking to add a statement necklace to your wardrobe, these limited-edition items serve as the perfect way to help make a difference this season. Click through the photos to see which stylish brands have joined the fight, and find out how you can shop for a good cause all October long.

Not a fan of fall's subdued shades? We promise this pretty bag ($2,500; ralphlauren.com) will help brighten things up in a hurry. 50 percent of the purchase price goes to the Pink Pony Fund of the Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation.
This constellation crewneck ($545; at Kirna Zabête, 212-941-9656) looks adorbs with skinny jeans and provides a cozy layer for evening stargazing. Twenty percent of proceeds are donated to the BCRF.
This cedar-and rose-infused candle ($35; agrariahome.com) beautifully illuminates a woven palm leaf pattern in the cut glass. Thirty-five percent of proceeds support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), an organization that has donated $45 million this year to the cause.
Perk up your work space: 20 percent of profits from this poppy desktop collection ($12-$14; poppin.com) will be donated to the Young Survival Coalition, a group that offers support to young women who are diagnosed with the disease.
Swap out neutral blue or black jeans for this soft-gray pair ($135; level99jeans.com) with an unexpected pink accent on the ankle zippers. Fifty percent of sales go to the BCRF.
Celebrity survivor Giuliana Rancic partnered with jewelry designer Suzanna Dai to make this bold day-to-night statement piece ($60; loft.com). Sixty percent of the price is donated to the BCRF.
Up to $50,000 from the sales of this bloom-bedecked bottle ($79; macys.com)—filled with a fragrant blend of wild strawberry, jasmine, and rose—benefits the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
One hundred percent of the proceeds from this cheery cruiser ($649; brooklyncruiser.com) go to Keep a Breast Foundation, which focuses on prevention and early detection.
Outside: a colorful handcrafted enamel compact ($50; esteelauder.com). Inside: heavenly solid perfume in a lively floral mix of lily, peony, jasmine, and rose. One hundred percent of the suggested retail price will be donated to BCRF.
A vintage-style gingham print gives these menswear-inspired PJs ($115; marigotcollection.com) a girlie touch. The makers are donating 20 percent of proceeds to the BCRF.
Adorned with three delicate diamonds, this graceful piece ($1,365; at Single Stone on Mission Street, 626-799-3109) can fly solo or stack with other lightweight bangles. Twenty percent of proceeds will aid the Susan G. Komen Foundation, a group that has invested more than $2 billion in breast cancer research and programs since 1982.
As part of an initiative to educate young women about breast health, 100 percent of the sales of this vibrant underwire bra ($25; aerie.com) go to Bright Pink, an organization dedicated to risk reduction and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer.
Teach yourself to play this petite maple and rosewood ukulele ($45; musicarts.com), or use it as a smile-inducing conversation piece on a bookshelf. Twenty percent of the purchase will support BCRF.

