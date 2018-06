13 Non-Traditional Celebrity Engagement Rings

9 of 13 Mario Testino

Kate Middleton

As a sweetly romantic and commemorative gesture, Prince William presented Kate Middleton with his mother's Garrard Jewelers sapphire-and-diamond ring. He explained his decision, saying, "It's very special to me, Kate's very special to me as well, I thought it only right to put the two together." The 18-carat oval sapphire is surrounded by 14 diamonds and set in 18-karat white gold.