12 Python-Printed Pieces to Wear This Summer—and How to Wear Them

Nothing instantly infuses your look with a touch of sexy-sophistication quite like a python print.

Simply wear a monochromatic look and add a python-printed accessory. You'll look polished and put-together. If you choose to wear a snakeskin separate or dress, let it be the only item with the print that you wear—it'll speak volumes on its own. As for add-ons, the print works best with metallics and solids.

If you crave color, you're in luck. The universally flattering print is no longer restricted to it's usual earthy tones. This season, the print came in pastels (like powder blues and petal pinks) and moody hues (like navy and burgundy).

Ready to add some python to your wardrobe? We've got you covered for all occasions. For work, try the Tory Burch sling back (above). It's strikes the perfect balance between office appropriate and on trend. For a night out, carry Kotur's chain-strapped hardshell clutch—and wear it with gauzy tones for the ultimate impact. For weekend, throw on this lacy Stella McCartney tee and pair it with shorts for day, swapping them out for a sleek pencil skirt at night.

Click here to shop our other snakeskin printed faves! You'll find slide-on sneakers, crisp shirt dresses, and more.

