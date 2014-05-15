12 Pictures That Show How Tight Beyoncé and Solange Are

There has been a lot of talk about Beyoncé and Solange's sisterhood this week—and the strength of family bonds through public altercations. But despite tiffs, sisterly love prevails. Beyoncé took to her own Instagram earlier this week to share photos of herself with her younger sister, and it inspired us to take a look back at some of their best fashion moments. While their styles have changed since they first appeared in the spotlight, their connection has clearly withstood the test of time and burdens of fame.

Take a stroll down memory lane and check out their best sister moments in our gallery!