12 Pictures That Show How Tight Beyoncé and Solange Are

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Rita Kokshanian
May 15, 2014 @ 1:30 pm

There has been a lot of talk about Beyoncé and Solange's sisterhood this week—and the strength of family bonds through public altercations. But despite tiffs, sisterly love prevails. Beyoncé took to her own Instagram earlier this week to share photos of herself with her younger sister, and it inspired us to take a look back at some of their best fashion moments. While their styles have changed since they first appeared in the spotlight, their connection has clearly withstood the test of time and burdens of fame.

Take a stroll down memory lane and check out their best sister moments in our gallery!

1 of 12 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

April 12, 2014

The musically talented sisters performed together onstage at the 2014 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, where they shared a laugh-filled hug.
Advertisement
2 of 12 Charles Eshelman/Getty Images

September 12, 2011

Beyonce and Solange looked stylish as they sat front row during Rodarte's spring 2012 runway show in New York City.
3 of 12 Jerritt Clark/WireImage

January 28, 2010

The duo supported a good cause at a benefit for Haiti, where Solange acted as DJ for the evening.
Advertisement
4 of 12 Jun Sato/ WireImage

October 31, 2008

Beyonce and Solange posed together at the opening of a boutique in Tokyo, Japan.
Advertisement
5 of 12 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

September 9, 2007

Solange and Beyonce attended the MTV Video Music Awards together in Las Vegas.
Advertisement
6 of 12 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

August 31, 2006

The pair sat side-by-side at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards.
Advertisement
7 of 12 Johnny Nunez/WireImage

August 30, 2005

The sisters glowed at a pool party with family and friends.
Advertisement
8 of 12 Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

February 20, 2005

Beyonce and Solange sat courtside together at the 2005 NBA All Star Game at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Advertisement
9 of 12 Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

March 6, 2004

The pair hit up the 35th Annual NAACP Image Awards in Hollywood, both looking super glamorous.
Advertisement
10 of 12 SGranitz/WireImage

August 12, 2001

The sisters showed off their glowing skin and sense of style at the 3rd Annual Teen Choice Awards.
Advertisement
11 of 12 Myrna Suarez/Getty Images

June 28, 2001

Beyonce and Solange showed off their winning smiles for the camera in this throwback shot.
Advertisement
12 of 12 KMazur/WireImage

April 2, 2001

Beyonce and Solange made a memorable appearance together on the BET 106/Park Show.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!