The Fall Look We'll Be Wearing Most: 12 Perfect Skirt-and-Sweater Combos

There’s no doubt that a sweater-and-skirt set makes for the perfect in-between season uniform: Shorter skirt hemlines help cool off legs during warmer days, and cozy knits keep you from getting chilly on crisp nights. That’s why we did all the work for you and matched 12 statement sweaters with a corresponding skirts, from trendy ensembles like a bright open-knit top with a sculpted peplum bottom, to delicate getups like a sweet tulip printed sweatshirt with a ladylike streamlined skirt. These instant outfits are all functional and fashion-forward, so click through to shop these power couples, and see tips on why they work.

