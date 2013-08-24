The Fall Look We'll Be Wearing Most: 12 Perfect Skirt-and-Sweater Combos

There’s no doubt that a sweater-and-skirt set makes for the perfect in-between season uniform: Shorter skirt hemlines help cool off legs during warmer days, and cozy knits keep you from getting chilly on crisp nights. That’s why we did all the work for you and matched 12 statement sweaters with a corresponding skirts, from trendy ensembles like a bright open-knit top with a sculpted peplum bottom, to delicate getups like a sweet tulip printed sweatshirt with a ladylike streamlined skirt. These instant outfits are all functional and fashion-forward, so click through to shop these power couples, and see tips on why they work.

Combo 1: Make a Statement Outfit

There’s no question that this sculpted skirt demands all attention. And rightly so, thanks to its jacquard check fabric, asymmetrical hem, ribbon trimming and angled peplum. But instead of predictably topping it with something subdued, pack a one-two punch with a zesty orange loose knit.

SWEATER
Joie, linen and rayon, $198; joie.com
SKIRT
Sass amp Bide, polyester and cotton, $290; sassandbide.com.
Combo 2: Go for the Gold

The days of warm-weather leather may be long gone, but you can inject some warmth into your look with gold-rushed leather. Balance the sunny metallic mini with a cool-weather fabric, like tweed, for the ultimate seasonal ensemble.

SWEATER
Lanston, cotton and poly, $127; revolveclothing.com. SKIRT
Viparo, leather, $190; viparo.com.
Combo 3: Speak to Your Soft Side

Soften the gradient grid pattern with a marbled pastel sweater. The dark cuffs, neckline and hem perfectly complement the skirt's contrasting lines. Sleek enough for the office and casual enough for after-hours, this combination has the best of both worlds.

SWEATER
10 Crosby by Derek Lam, cotton, acrylic and polyester, $325; shoplesnouvelles.com.
SKIRT
Ohne Titel, rayon and spandex, $425; intermixonline.com.
Combo 4: Fall For All-Over Stripes

Defy the norm and pair stripes on stripes. To avoid looking as though you’ve overdosed on one pattern, be smart and diversify. Got a sweater with spaced-out stripes? Team it with a skirt that boasts skinny clusters, and vice versa.

SWEATER
A.L.C., cotton, polyamide and flax, $335; shoplesnouvelles.com.
SKIRT
By Malene Birger, cotton, $140; harveynichols.com.
Combo 5: Color-Block Like a Pro

Bring mint green into fall by color-blocking it with a rich cobalt-blue sweater. Plus, the zippers help impart some edge, balancing out the flirty skater skirt silhouette.

SWEATER
Sandro, wool and cashmere, $285; sandro-paris.com.
SKIRT
HampM, cotton, $18; hm.com.
Combo 6: Pull Off A Sweatshirt

A sweatshirt typically calls to mind ratty, days-old gym wear. This one is speckled with sweet tiny tulips, taking the sporty design to a whole new level. Further dress up the material with a neutral streamlined skirt.

SWEATER
Band of Outsiders, cotton, $225; net-a-porter.com.
SKIRT
Reiss, polyester, $180; reiss.com.
Combo 7: Consider a Cold-Weather Crop

Cropped tops aren’t just for hot-weather months-this black-and-white woven pullover has a high-low hem. To prevent midriff exposure, stick with a high-waisted knee-length pencil skirt (and if you’re feeling particularly adventurous) in a graphic print. Tie your look together with black accessories.

SWEATER
Sass amp Bide, merino wool, $320; sassandbide.com.
SKIRT
Lela Rose, cotton-blend, $595; net-a-porter.com.
Combo 8: Sweeten Up Leather

Arrange an unlikely union with this sweet and sexy duo: A sky-blue polka-dot pullover with a ladylike collar and a tough biker-inspired leather skirt.

SWEATER
Monogram, cotton, nylon and spandex, $98; anthropologie.com.
SKIRT
All Saints, leather, $338; allsaints.com.
Combo 9: Gear Up for High Shine

Treat this patent finish like it’s the star. To avoid direct competition with the glossy midi, keep quiet on loud embellishments. Any neutral wool knit will do, but for an extra oomph, pull over a contrasting floral pattern with the teensiest hint of sparkle.

SWEATER
Alice + Olivia, wool, $440; scoopnyc.com.
SKIRT
Asos, polyester, $75; asos.com.
Combo 10: Be a Print Mixologist

The trick to combining prints: Offset a diminutive pattern (the skirt's intricate lace) with a bold one (the sweater's extra-large stripes). Still uncertain? Then make sure your separates have at least one color in common. In this case, it's black.

SWEATER
TNA, cashmere and angora-blend, $85; aritzia.com.
SKIRT
Xscape, cotton, rayon and nylon, $119; lordandtaylor.com.
Combo 11: Get a Feel for Texture

When you're strutting your stuff in a body-skimming bandage skirt, a wrong turn can quickly cross over into taboo territory. For a daytime-appropriate look, play with different textiles and opt for a cozy, chunky open-knit.

SWEATER
Iro, merino wool, $365; shoplesnouvelles.com.
SKIRT
Sandro, viscose, polyamide and elastane, $220; sandro-paris.com.
Combo 12: Count On the Classic Maxi

For cooler days, cover up in a go-to black floor-grazing skirt. Have fun on top with a delightful print. This playful sweater is lined with two jewel-like beetle patterns—one on the front and sleeves in wool and the other on the back in luxe satin.

SWEATER
Tory Burch, merino wool, $325; toryburch.com.
SKIRT
Topshop, viscose, $45; topshop.com.

