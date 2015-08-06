The 12 Most Stylish TV Housewives of All Time

SIGNATURE STYLE: The former actress and accessories designer prefers to keep it semi-real, although she still likes a little flash. "I love the sparkles that are very much in style right now," she has said. "I tone it down with black pants and boots. I like to wear things that are feminine and sexy, but not too trendy."



WHY WE LOVE HER: Although she does love her fair share of glitter, she's a little less flashy than her castmates (several of whom seem to have been lifted from the pages of a Judith Krantz novel).