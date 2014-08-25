12 Mini Bags You Need for Fall

Aug 25, 2014

We've developed a major crush on one of fall's smallest accessories: teeny-tiny handbags. Our favorite carryalls, from totes to duffels, are shrunken into adorable itty-bitty things—just large enough to hold only the uttermost essentials.

Thanks to their handle tops and detachable cross-body straps (most of them come equipped with the hands-free option), they're much easier to carry than a clutch. Grip a slick one for a night out, or opt for one washed in a pretty, deep tone for fall. Trade in your oversized, extra-roomy, Mary Poppins-approved bag for its mini-me version. And you know what else that means? No digging around, searching for keys or losing things for days on end.

 

 

 

Denim Shoulder Bag

Marni $1,209 SHOP NOW
Park Cross Body Bag

Derek Lam 10 Crosby $395 SHOP NOW
Eloise mini croc-effect leather shoulder bag

Elizabeth and James $395 SHOP NOW
Tiny D Box Cross Body Bag

Little Liffner $305 SHOP NOW
Iside mini grained-leather bag

Valextra $1,980 SHOP NOW
Snapshot Camera Bag

Marc Jacobs $295 SHOP NOW
Grace mini saffiano-leather box bag

Mark Cross $1,995 SHOP NOW
Cube mini textured-leather shoulder bag

The Volon $765 SHOP NOW
Hana mini textured-leather and suede shoulder bag

See by Chloe $295 SHOP NOW
Jabu mini basket bag

Khokho $435 SHOP NOW
Falabella Box mini velvet cross-body bag

Stella McCartney $970 SHOP NOW
Mini Saddle Bag

Mansur Gavriel $595 SHOP NOW

