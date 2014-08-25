12 Mini Bags You Need for Fall

We've developed a major crush on one of fall's smallest accessories: teeny-tiny handbags. Our favorite carryalls, from totes to duffels, are shrunken into adorable itty-bitty things—just large enough to hold only the uttermost essentials.

VIDEO: Three Ways to Wear a Cross-Body Bag

Thanks to their handle tops and detachable cross-body straps (most of them come equipped with the hands-free option), they're much easier to carry than a clutch. Grip a slick one for a night out, or opt for one washed in a pretty, deep tone for fall. Trade in your oversized, extra-roomy, Mary Poppins-approved bag for its mini-me version. And you know what else that means? No digging around, searching for keys or losing things for days on end.