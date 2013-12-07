Wear Red Right: 12 Pieces That Pop

Cardinal red is a seasonal standout, and a favorite of designers like Valentino, Dolce, and Badgley Mischka. Whether you are going head to toe or adding just a touch with a red lip, this vivid shade is sure to wake up your wardrobe well after the holiday season has passed. Some of our favorite ways to wear it include the unexpected combo of red paired with burgundy for a rich and warm effect, and keeping eyes soft with a gray liner instead of black so that everyone quite literally sees red! Check out some of our favorite pieces.

Runway Inspiration (from left): Dolce & Gabanna, Badgley Mischka

MORE:

• Shop Fall's Most Important Silhouette: The Midi Skirt

• Shop Winter White Pieces Inspired by the All-White Look Jennifer Lawrence Donned On Our December Cover

• Zippers Face Front and Show Some Teeth For Fall: Shop 18 Pieces With Exposed Zippers