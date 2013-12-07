Wear Red Right: 12 Pieces That Pop

Imaxtree (2), Courtesy (3)
Dana Avidan Cohn
Dec 07, 2013 @ 3:17 pm

Cardinal red is a seasonal standout, and a favorite of designers like Valentino, Dolce, and Badgley Mischka.  Whether you are going head to toe or adding just a touch with a red lip, this vivid shade is sure to wake up your wardrobe well after the holiday season has passed. Some of our favorite ways to wear it include the unexpected combo of red paired with burgundy for a rich and warm effect, and keeping eyes soft with a gray liner instead of black so that everyone quite literally sees red! Check out some of our favorite pieces.

Runway Inspiration (from left): Dolce & Gabanna, Badgley Mischka

MORE:
Shop Fall's Most Important Silhouette: The Midi Skirt
Shop Winter White Pieces Inspired by the All-White Look Jennifer Lawrence Donned On Our December Cover
Zippers Face Front and Show Some Teeth For Fall: Shop 18 Pieces With Exposed Zippers

1 of 12 Courtesy

Zara

Leather, $119; zara.com.
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

Topshop

Leather, $250; topshop.com.
3 of 12 Courtesy

NARS

Semi-matte in Jungle Red, $26; net-a-porter.com.
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

Topshop

Leather, $110; topshop.com.
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

Joe Fresh

Acrylic and wool, $29; joefresh.com.
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Charlotte Olympia

Embroidered satin, $595; net-a-porter.com.
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

Weekend by MaxMara

Cotton and elastane, $214; matchesfashion.com.
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

Topshop

Metal, $28; topshop.com.
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

Again

Viscose, polyamide, and spandex/elastane, $308; farfetch.com.
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

Love Moschino

Faux-leather, $180; asos.com.
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

Carven

Cotton and wool, $462; farfetch.com.
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

Fiorelli Joey Lauren

Polyester, $118; asos.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!