12 Best Summer Dresses

Nothing says California cool like a flyaway chiffon gown in a haute hippie print.(far left) went the full Stevie Nicks route in an sheer Zandra Rhodes design with a handkerchief hem. Not such a free spirit? Look for dresses with a full lining, like this one from Jill Stuart (left), that will keep you covered where it counts.GET THE LOOK ONLINE NOW $458; at chickdowntown.com