12 Best Dresses of the Decade

5 of 13 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Eva Mendes in Dior



WHERE 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles

WHY WE LOVE IT "This look has one moment of extravagance and shows that proportion is everything. If that wonderful fold at her hip was two inches wider or longer it might have failed-but it was so right. The Van Cleef & Arpels necklace is a spectacular complement."