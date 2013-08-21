Get In the "Back-To-School" Mindset: 12 Colorful Carryalls For Fall and Beyond

Courtesy (3)
Andrea Cheng
Aug 21, 2013 @ 5:30 pm

The slate has been wiped clean! It's not just kids who get that back-to-school shopping bug; we've caught it, too. With a new season comes a new "backpack." We found roomy (and durable) carryalls fit to withstand all of your day-to-day needs, like notebooks, books, laptop—basically, everything. Regardless of your enrollment status, these not-your-average backpacks and totes are chic enough to be carried year-round. So, click through to get schooled on these irresistible bags that come in alluring hues, playful patterns and more.

MORE:
See the Amazing 3.1 Phillip Lim x Target Bags
Coach Bags Are Even Cuter Barbie-Sized
Shop Pippa Middleton's Bright Coral Bag

1 of 12 Courtesy

Asos

Swing this padlock tomato-red bag from your arms or shoulder it with the longer strap.

$65; asos.com.
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

Aldo

The clean lines, faceted zip detailing and boxy silhouette lend a retro vibe to this Kelly green tote.

$50; aldoshoes.com.
3 of 12 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff

This is not your ordinary tote, thanks to its extra-ordinary sea green shade.

$295; rebeccaminkoff.com.
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

Topshop

The perforated floral detailing sweetens up this black leather drawstring backpack.

$150; topshop.com.
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

Marshalls

The duo wings give this brilliant blue bag the extra room it needs to fit laptops, books and more.

$150; marshallsonline.com for store locations.
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Furla

Flip open to unveil a structured (and sizeable) briefcase-like interior. Plus, the gold hardware and violet hue gives it kick of sophistication.

$698; furla.com.
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Consider this a chic spin to your childhood backpack. Perfect for class, work, weekend trips and even shopping sprees.

$330; ssense.com.
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

Vince Camuto

Tote papers or documents around in this ivory-and-black snakeskin holdall with gold side zippers.

$298; vincecamuto.com.
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

Marshalls

Seemingly simple at first glance, this elegant alligator tote is anything but, with a rich forest-green hue and an impressively spacious shape.

$150; marshallsonline.com for store locations.
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

Tory Burch

Invest in this instantly classic textural pebbled leather backpack.

$495; toryburch.com.
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

River Island

Double on trends with a quilted and color-blocked tote.

$76; asos.com.
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

Kenzo

Spruce up your look with this statement backpack that boasts sky-blue leather scrawled with a playful yellow-and-black pattern.

$660; ssense.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!