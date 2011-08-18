11 Ways to Be a Stylesetter This Fall

RE/Westcom/Starmaxinc; Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Switch Out Your Jeans For Striped Pants
Martin Karius/Startraksphoto; Norman Scott/Startraksphoto
Upgrade Your Wardrobe Staple With Velvet
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images (2)
Add Hints of Red to Retro Polka Dots
Sonia Moskowitz/Globe Photos; Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic
Try a Post-Labor Day Maxiskirt
Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto; Anthony Behar/Sipa Press
Edge Out a Blazer with Leather Leggings
Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images; WENN
Slip on a Ladylike Leather Dress
Dave Hogan/Getty Images; Jun Sato/WireImage
Sport a Menswear Print in a Feminine Style
Albert Michael/Startraksphoto; Lionel Hahn/AbacaUsa
Think Floral for Fall
Ramey Photo; Johns PkI/Splash News
Try a Tie-Neck Blouse
INFphoto; Getty Images
Pump Up Your Look with a Bold Sheath
Johns PkI/Splash News; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
