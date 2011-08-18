11 Ways to Be a Stylesetter This Fall

3 of 11 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images (2)

Upgrade Your Wardrobe Staple With Velvet

A classic wrap dress flattering almost every figure and is a wardrobe essential for day and night; add a fresh twist with a velvet version. Look for long sleeves like those on Emma Roberts's Salvatore Ferragamo minidress and a knee-grazing hemline like that on the Catherine Malandrino number worn by Vanessa Hudgens. Add a blazer and close-toed shoes for a luxe, office-friendly look.