11 Ways to Be a Stylesetter This Fall

InStyle.com
Aug 18, 2011 @ 11:44 am
10 Ways to Be a Stylesetter
pinterest
Amp up fall's best trends this season with celebrity-inspired tips and tricks.

Layer Lace with Something Unexpected
Lace looks all-out edgy when worn with unusual patterns and textures. Emma Stone looked sexy-cool in a Bottega Veneta minidress with a striped underlayer, while Michelle Williams gave her Nina Ricci tee a heavy-metal vibe with a studded Wren skirt.
RE/Westcom/Starmaxinc; Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
10 Ways to Be a Stylesetter
pinterest
Switch Out Your Jeans For Striped Pants
Chic and slimming, striped trousers are a fresh alternative to denim. Both Kate Moss and Heidi Klum punched up simple separates with cropped pairs by Isabel Marant.
Martin Karius/Startraksphoto; Norman Scott/Startraksphoto
10 Ways to Be a Stylesetter
pinterest
Upgrade Your Wardrobe Staple With Velvet
A classic wrap dress flattering almost every figure and is a wardrobe essential for day and night; add a fresh twist with a velvet version. Look for long sleeves like those on Emma Roberts's Salvatore Ferragamo minidress and a knee-grazing hemline like that on the Catherine Malandrino number worn by Vanessa Hudgens. Add a blazer and close-toed shoes for a luxe, office-friendly look.
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images (2)
10 Ways to Be a Stylesetter
pinterest
Add Hints of Red to Retro Polka Dots
Give a nod to '50s chic without going the full I Love Lucy-route with an unadorned polka dot dress worn with a pop of red. Alexa Chung updated her vintage shirtdress with a cherry clutch and patent booties, while Liv Tyler brought out the dots on her DKNY design with sexy peep-toes.
Sonia Moskowitz/Globe Photos; Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic
10 Ways to Be a Stylesetter
pinterest
Try a Post-Labor Day Maxiskirt
Long skirts work year-round when paired with menswear-inspired toppers. Olivia Palermo's chiffon floral piece looks fresh with a boyish striped sweater, while Selita Ebanks's floor-grazing pleated version looks lean with a tuxedo blazer.
Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto; Anthony Behar/Sipa Press
10 Ways to Be a Stylesetter
pinterest
Edge Out a Blazer with Leather Leggings
Stretch leather leggings plus a boxy blazer equal an uber-cool alternative to a suit. Lauren Conrad topped her own Paper Crown pair with a camel jacket, while Mandy Moore styled hers with a similar black topper.
Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images; WENN
10 Ways to Be a Stylesetter
pinterest
Slip on a Ladylike Leather Dress
Seek out a leather dress with details like pockets or lace trim for an enticing style that is more sophisticated than biker chic. Jennifer Aniston wore a Celine design with a high neckline, while Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opted for a Marios Schwab with an equally demure silhouette.
Dave Hogan/Getty Images; Jun Sato/WireImage
10 Ways to Be a Stylesetter
pinterest
Sport a Menswear Print in a Feminine Style
Houndstooth looks mod, not mannish when part of a figure-flaunting ensemble. Selena Gomez topped her Nuj Novakhett mini with a sheer long-sleeve tee, while Ginnifer Goodwin looked anything but boyish in a bandage sheath from Herve Leger by Max Azria.
Albert Michael/Startraksphoto; Lionel Hahn/AbacaUsa
10 Ways to Be a Stylesetter
pinterest
Think Floral for Fall
Autumn florals are all about a dusky palette and painterly prints. Camilla Belle looked ready for the season in a mustard and rust Madewell shift, while Leighton Meester chose a Vera Wang print skirt in muted shades of moss and navy.
Ramey Photo; Johns PkI/Splash News
11 Ways to Be a Stylesetter
pinterest
Try a Tie-Neck Blouse
Upgrade a sheer, silky blouse with a tie-neck top. Katie Holmes styled her Holmes & Yang design with skinny jeans, while Rose Byrne wore her Tommy Hilfiger shirt with low-slung trousers.
INFphoto; Getty Images
10 Ways to Be a Stylesetter
pinterest
Pump Up Your Look with a Bold Sheath
A bright sheath is just as flattering as an LBD- and more memorable. Kerry Washington radiated in a cobalt Calvin Klein Collection number, while Gwyneth Paltrow glowed in a citrine Rachel Roy design.
Johns PkI/Splash News; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
1 of 12

Advertisement
1 of 11 RE/Westcom/Starmaxinc; Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Amp up fall's best trends this season with celebrity-inspired tips and tricks.

Layer Lace with Something Unexpected
Lace looks all-out edgy when worn with unusual patterns and textures. Emma Stone looked sexy-cool in a Bottega Veneta minidress with a striped underlayer, while Michelle Williams gave her Nina Ricci tee a heavy-metal vibe with a studded Wren skirt.
Advertisement
2 of 11 Martin Karius/Startraksphoto; Norman Scott/Startraksphoto

Switch Out Your Jeans For Striped Pants

Chic and slimming, striped trousers are a fresh alternative to denim. Both Kate Moss and Heidi Klum punched up simple separates with cropped pairs by Isabel Marant.
3 of 11 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images (2)

Upgrade Your Wardrobe Staple With Velvet

A classic wrap dress flattering almost every figure and is a wardrobe essential for day and night; add a fresh twist with a velvet version. Look for long sleeves like those on Emma Roberts's Salvatore Ferragamo minidress and a knee-grazing hemline like that on the Catherine Malandrino number worn by Vanessa Hudgens. Add a blazer and close-toed shoes for a luxe, office-friendly look.
Advertisement
4 of 11 Sonia Moskowitz/Globe Photos; Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic

Add Hints of Red to Retro Polka Dots

Give a nod to '50s chic without going the full I Love Lucy-route with an unadorned polka dot dress worn with a pop of red. Alexa Chung updated her vintage shirtdress with a cherry clutch and patent booties, while Liv Tyler brought out the dots on her DKNY design with sexy peep-toes.
Advertisement
5 of 11 Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto; Anthony Behar/Sipa Press

Try a Post-Labor Day Maxiskirt

Long skirts work year-round when paired with menswear-inspired toppers. Olivia Palermo's chiffon floral piece looks fresh with a boyish striped sweater, while Selita Ebanks's floor-grazing pleated version looks lean with a tuxedo blazer.
Advertisement
6 of 11 Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images; WENN

Edge Out a Blazer with Leather Leggings

Stretch leather leggings plus a boxy blazer equal an uber-cool alternative to a suit. Lauren Conrad topped her own Paper Crown pair with a camel jacket, while Mandy Moore styled hers with a similar black topper.
Advertisement
7 of 11 Dave Hogan/Getty Images; Jun Sato/WireImage

Slip on a Ladylike Leather Dress

Seek out a leather dress with details like pockets or lace trim for an enticing style that is more sophisticated than biker chic. Jennifer Aniston wore a Celine design with a high neckline, while Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opted for a Marios Schwab with an equally demure silhouette.
Advertisement
8 of 11 Albert Michael/Startraksphoto; Lionel Hahn/AbacaUsa

Sport a Menswear Print in a Feminine Style

Houndstooth looks mod, not mannish when part of a figure-flaunting ensemble. Selena Gomez topped her Nuj Novakhett mini with a sheer long-sleeve tee, while Ginnifer Goodwin looked anything but boyish in a bandage sheath from Herve Leger by Max Azria.
Advertisement
9 of 11 Ramey Photo; Johns PkI/Splash News

Think Floral for Fall

Autumn florals are all about a dusky palette and painterly prints. Camilla Belle looked ready for the season in a mustard and rust Madewell shift, while Leighton Meester chose a Vera Wang print skirt in muted shades of moss and navy.
Advertisement
10 of 11 INFphoto; Getty Images

Try a Tie-Neck Blouse

Upgrade a sheer, silky blouse with a tie-neck top. Katie Holmes styled her Holmes & Yang design with skinny jeans, while Rose Byrne wore her Tommy Hilfiger shirt with low-slung trousers.
Advertisement
11 of 11 Johns PkI/Splash News; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Pump Up Your Look with a Bold Sheath

A bright sheath is just as flattering as an LBD- and more memorable. Kerry Washington radiated in a cobalt Calvin Klein Collection number, while Gwyneth Paltrow glowed in a citrine Rachel Roy design.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!