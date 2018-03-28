12 Headphones That Are Cuter Than Your Favorite Pair of Earrings

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett (writer) and Lashauna Williams (market)
Mar 28, 2018

True fashion girls understand the power of carefully thinking about every detail of their outfit. And yes, that goes for headphones, too. Don't just settle for the boring ones that come with your cell phone. Step your game up with a pair of stylish headphones that will make your best pair of earrings feel a little jealous.

Of course, we couldn't resist introducing you too some luxurious options that are precious enough to become family heirlooms. But we've also got some affordable buds that look fancy, and you won't break a sweat if you end up losing them.

So no matter what you're looking for, we've got the perfect pair of headphones for you. Just keep scrolling to see the headphones we're currently obsessing over.

VIDEO: Here’s When Apple Will Release its Original Programming

1 of 12 Courtesy

i.am+

$200 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

Samsung

$160 (originally $200) SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Sony

$100 (originally $130) SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

Plantronics

$110 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

LG

$180 (originally $200) SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Beats by Dr. Dre

$240 (originally $300) SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

Skullcandy

$30 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

JLab Audio

$30 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

Bose

$199 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

Urbanears

$50 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

JBL

$48 (originally $60) SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

Master & Dynamic

$199 SHOP NOW

