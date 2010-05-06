10 Ways to Update Your Look

6 of 10 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Go For a Comfy Carryall

"Choose a purse that's as weightless as possible when it's empty, roomy enough to hold your needs without looking like it's bursting, and huggable so that it can conform to the shape of your body. The closer it is, the cozier it will feel, and the less encumbered you will be. You can tell when a woman has too much baggage."