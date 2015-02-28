We All Wish We Could Live Like Birthday Girl Supermodel Karolina Kurkova

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Paola Vasquez
Feb 28, 2015 @ 8:01 am

Happy 31st birthday, Karolina Kurkova! Since landing her first runway show at age 15, the Czech supermodel and former Victoria's Secret Angel has graced the covers of coveted fashion magazines around the world. The Hollywood "Walk of Fame" recipient has been recognized as one People's 100 most beautiful people in the world, while still landing campaigns for Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent. In honor of Karolina Kurkova's birthday, take in these 10 tips on how to live like a supermodel!

PHOTOS: 10 Easy Tips on How To Live Like a Supermodel

1 of 10 Getty

Don't Be Impulsive With Your Hair

After chopping off all my hair when I was a teenager and immediately regretting it, I learned the value of having a signature style (in my case, long, blond and straight). Now if I feel myself getting bored with it, I'll make subtle changes-moving the part, letting it grow past my shoulders, or adding fringe-but nothing so drastic that anyone would notice a big difference. It's all about keeping it fresh.
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy of Net-a-porter.com

Power Walk in Stilettos

Here's a secret I learned early in my career: Tensing the muscles in your calves provides more balance so you can walk, not wobble, in even the most towering heels. For me, Pilates is the best exercise regimen to strengthen legs without making them big.

3 of 10 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Skip Makeup-But Not Sunglasses

Instead of trying to do my makeup first thing in the morning before I leave the house (nearly impossible when you have two kids), I just slip on a big pair of shades. They hide tired eyes and allow me to get ready in a more peaceful environment, be it the office or at a photo shoot.

DampG sunglasses, $159; sunglasshut.com.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Drink Your Way to Good Skin

There are lots of creams that will make your skin look and feel nice. But I still believe that drinking at least a liter of water and several cups of peppermint tea a day is the easiest way to make your skin glow.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Be Your Own Seamstress

With all the last-minute changes that go on backstage at fashion shows-dresses are ripped apart and pinned backed together seconds before models hit the runway-I've become very good at dealing with clothing disasters. I carry two sizes of safety pins in my handbag: big ones to fix rips and smaller ones for broken straps or hems.
Advertisement
6 of 10 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Switch Your Scent Midday

My recent work modeling for DampG has taught me about having a fragrance wardrobe. Now after I shower in the morning, I apply L'Impamp#233;ratrice, which is very fresh and green and makes me feel like I've really woken up. In the afternoon, I switch to La Lune, a sophisticated floral.

DampG No. 18 La Lune and No. 3 L'Impamp#233;ratrice eau de toilette, $65 each/3.3 oz.; at Nordstrom.com.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Leave Your Hair Slightly Damp

A stylist on a photo shoot once told me that to enhance hair's natural texture and to make a blow-dry more interesting, you should never dry it 100 percent. I use Kérastase Creme to keep my ends from frizzing. It also helps prevent split ends, which I tend to get because my hair is dry.

Kérastase Creme UV Defense Active hair cream, $34; kerastase.com.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Keystone/Everett Collection

Pose For Pictures Like a Pro

1. Relax your muscles from head to toe. When you are tense, your shoulders go up, which is not flattering.

2. Turn on an angle. Whether you are standing or sitting, never have your knees directly facing the camera.

3. Choose your smile. I've used thousands of different smiles over my career, but two classics every woman should know are Marilyn Monroe's big laugh (left) and Anita Ekberg's subtle grin (right).
Advertisement
9 of 10 Time Inc. Digital Studio

3 Concealers Instead of Foundation

When I started modeling at 17, makeup artists were always using too much foundation. I learned you get a more natural finish by skipping foundation and applying concealer only where needed. I buy three shades and use the darkest on my cheeks and forehead, and the lightest under my eyes.

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Never Fail concealer in fair/light, light and light/medium, $10 each; at CVS.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Travel With Healthy Snacks

Brown-rice crackers and a packet of dry miso soup make for a really delicious energy boost that you can eat anywhere-all you need is a cup of hot water. I always take two or three servings with me on international flights. Plane food is never, ever a good idea.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!