We All Wish We Could Live Like Birthday Girl Supermodel Karolina Kurkova

8 of 10 Keystone/Everett Collection

Pose For Pictures Like a Pro

1. Relax your muscles from head to toe. When you are tense, your shoulders go up, which is not flattering.



2. Turn on an angle. Whether you are standing or sitting, never have your knees directly facing the camera.



3. Choose your smile. I've used thousands of different smiles over my career, but two classics every woman should know are Marilyn Monroe's big laugh (left) and Anita Ekberg's subtle grin (right).