10 Ways to Beat the Winter Wardrobe Blues and Ring in the New Year with Style

Andrea Cheng
Dec 26, 2013 @ 9:20 am

In spite of what you may have heard or believed, fashion does not have to equate pain. Who says you can't be a creature of comfort and look hot? For 2014, we've resolved to prioritize comfort and happiness without compromising style. So, we rounded up a mix of essentials that address both, like leather joggers that don't feel as constricting as leggings, or a silk feel-good cami to wear under an itchy sweater. Here are 10 ways to beat the winter blues and ring in the new year with style—and smiles. Let's toast to that!

1. Embrace Laid-Back Leather

Buttery soft lambskin in a slouchy fit isn't as constricting as leggings. "Paired with high heels, these pants are dressy and feminine," says stylist Kate Young. Rag amp Bone, $660; saksfifthavenue.com
2. Super-Size Your Studs

Wow-worthy earrings elevate any look, but dangling ones can snag delicate knits. Choose rounded studs that won't catch on a scarf. Erickson Beamon Rocks, $28; bonton.com
3. Up Your Sexy-Shoe Game

Wearing stick-thin stilettos can be a balancing act. Try a chunkier heel; the extra support will keep you grounded. 3.1 Phillip Lim, $575; 31philliplim.com
4. Breathe Easy in a Blazer

A tailored jacket is a work-week staple, but opt for an unliked one, says stylist Cher Coulter. "You can layer it over a sweater and it won't look or feel bulky," she says. Brooks Brothers, $398; brooksbrothers.com
5. Mind Your Underpinnings

Nothing spoils the coziness of a sweater like itchy yarns. A satiny cami provides a layer of feel-good coverage for your skin, says Young. Josie Natori, $140; natori.com
6. Turn Heads

Running out the door? An eye-catching topper means you can wear boring basics underneath and still shine. Cynthia Rowley, $595; cynthiarowley.com
7. Sweat It

Trade a blouse for a dressy sweatshirt. It's comfy chic at its best! Kate Spade Saturday, $110; saturday.com
8. Lighten Up

Your statement necklace just got lighter-and more comfortable to wear for hours. Go for ultra-smooth and featherweight beads that won't weigh you down. Rosena Sammi, $150; rosenasammi.com
9. Twirl Without a Care

Unlike its skintight counterpart, a voluminous silhouette flatters without clinging to every curve. Its ladylike aesthetic instantly elevates a simple tee. Tibi, $395; tibi.com
10. Find Solace in Flats

Stomping around in heels can take its toll. Give your feet a break with loafers reinterpreted with mesh detailing-for extra give and ventilation. Rebecca Minkoff, $250; neimanmarcus.com

