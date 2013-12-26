10 Ways to Beat the Winter Wardrobe Blues and Ring in the New Year with Style

In spite of what you may have heard or believed, fashion does not have to equate pain. Who says you can't be a creature of comfort and look hot? For 2014, we've resolved to prioritize comfort and happiness without compromising style. So, we rounded up a mix of essentials that address both, like leather joggers that don't feel as constricting as leggings, or a silk feel-good cami to wear under an itchy sweater. Here are 10 ways to beat the winter blues and ring in the new year with style—and smiles. Let's toast to that!

