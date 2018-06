10 Ways to Amp Up Your Energy

7 of 10 Splash News

Take a Breather

All that focus on inhale/exhale during yoga isn’t just to distract you from the intensity of your utkatasana. “Deep, measured breathing distributes oxygen to the entire body, so you feel refreshed,” says Avanti. On days when you skip vinyasa, slip in a few sun salutations; if you’re not a yogi, do square breathing—inhale for four counts, hold for four, exhale for four, hold for four—which works too.