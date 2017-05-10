10 Vintage-Inspired Graphic T-Shirts to Buy Now

May 10, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

‘Alright, Alright, Alright!’ 

Looking for a way to spruce up your off-duty look? Try swapping out your basic T-shirt for something with a bit more character, like a graphic tee. Our favorite style for this spring are retro inspired graphics. A trend that screams cool-girl chic without trying too hard. Check out and shop our ten favorite vintage-inspired graphic tees that will leave you wanting to make the switch!

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

UNFORTUNATE PORTRAIT

Unfortunate Portrait $75 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

ZARA

Zara $23 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

BAN.DO

Ban.do $48 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

BELLA FREUD

Bella Freud $117 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

LEVI'S 

Levi's $58 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

DOUBLE TROUBLE

Double Trouble $59 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

RE/DONE

Re/done $88 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

GANNI

Ganni $84 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

CAMP COLLECTION

Camp Collection $57 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

HERCULIE

Herculie $110 SHOP NOW

