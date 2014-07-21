Breaking Bridal: Unexpected Celebrity Wedding Looks

We're a sucker for a good classic, but we also applaud brides who take a risk on their wedding day.

When Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl (above, left) decided to tie the knot, we knew that whatever Palermo wore would be of the utmost style and sophistication—because Palermo's style never disappoints. And as we expected, when the two wed just a few weeks ago in New York, Palermo's nontraditional bridal look caused tons of oohs and ahhs—and it wasn't because she was doused in tons of chantilly lace and beaded crystals. Instead, Palermo stepped out in chic Carolina Herrera separates, breaking bridal rules in all the right ways.

But Palermo isn't the first to say "I do" in an unexpected ensemble. Brides have ditched the traditional precedents that says they must wear white on their wedding day. Take a look at Sarah Jessica Parker (above, right)—who's undeniably the queen of successful risk-taking—she departed from traditional white and went in the complete option direction when she chose to wear black for her big day.

But breaking bridal is nothing new—it just keeps getting better. One of the most iconic wedding looks that still stands out today is that of Bianca Jagger's. When the actress wed Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger in Saint-Tropez in 1971, she wore a YSL Le Smoking jacket and accessorized with an over-the-top wide brim hat that was complete with a veil. How's that for nontraditional?

