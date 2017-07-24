10 Super Helpful, Unique Beach Cover-Up Ideas

Olivia de Recat
Illustrated by Olivia de Recat
Jul 24, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Tunics, sarongs, ponchos, kaftans, wraps...call them whatever you want. They're beach cover-ups, and there are way too many options to choose from. We at InStyle.com do our best to narrow down your options, but as shoppers ourselves, we know it can still be overwhelming. That's when a little something called humor comes in handy.

Meet Olivia de Recat, a Seattle-born illustrator and writer who currently works on The Late Late Show with James Corden. She personally has been using a "thick layer of sand as a swimsuit cover-up for 26-years," according to her, so she is the perfect person to ideate on some...alternative approaches to cover-ups.

"Some approach disrobing at the beach with unbridled confidence, others with crippling anxiety," de Recat tells InStyle.com. "In this series, I imagined a less-than-enthused beach goer finding increasingly absurd ways to cover up."

1 of 10 Olivia de Recat

Squad Floatie

Because floating flamingos aren’t just for the ‘gram.

2 of 10 Olivia de Recat

Grandfather’s trench coat

For those covert beach days.

3 of 10 Olivia de Recat

Thick layer of sand

Effective, environmentally friendly and free? We’re sold. 

4 of 10 Olivia de Recat

Wine barrel

Bonus points if you drink the wine first.

5 of 10 Olivia de Recat

Fitted bedsheet

Go from bed burrito to beach bum.

6 of 10 Olivia de Recat

Bearskin rug

They do say that two heads are better than one.

7 of 10 Olivia de Recat

Extra large box of pizza

How do you get an empty box that big? You’ve got to eat your way there. Win-win.

8 of 10 Olivia de Recat

Extra large paper bag

When you’re super serious about avoiding any and all tan lines.

9 of 10 Olivia de Recat

Fake Picasso painting

Nobody can argue that you’re not a work of art.

10 of 10 Olivia de Recat

Some guy

We call this one 'making use of your surroundings.' Yeah, that’ll do.

