10 Striking Photos of Ultimate Style Icon Grace Kelly

The movie Grace of Monaco, starring Nicole Kidman as Grace Kelly, kicked off the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, with a photocall followed by a red carpet premiere. Given the subject and location (Kelly first met her future husband Prince Mainier III of Monaco at the 1955 festival), the film's debut at Cannes this year proved to be sentimentally appropriate.

And if there's any actress who's up to the task to portray the late Princess Grace of Monaco, it would be Kidman. In our March 2014 cover story, Kidman revealed her thoughts on how Kelly balanced her married life with her acting career: "When you look at the subject matter [of the role she was offered in Alfred Hitchcock's Marnie], you think, Grace, you could never have done this! That struggle between your art and your domestic life is always interesting."

In light of the new film, we turned to the icon herself and took a look back at her 10 most memorable styles.

Her Serene Highness Princess Grace of Monaco

Hollywood actress Grace Kelly met Prince Rainier III of Monaco at the 1955 Cannes Film Festival.
Grace Kelly

The Hollywood star won an Academy Award for her role in 1954's The Country Girl.
1954

Kelly rides a bike as she heads to a Paramount soundstage.
1954

Kelly was known as Alfred Hitchcock's muse. She starred in her first two films by the director in 1954.
The 1950s

Kelly appeared in three movies that were directed by Hitchcock: Dial M for Murder, Rear Window, and To Catch a Thief.
January 1956

Kelly with her dog, a few months before she married Prince Rainier of Monaco.
1960

Kelly in Monaco.
1967

Princess Grace and Prince Rainier had three children: Caroline, Albert, and Stéphanie.
1968

Grace Kelly attends a charity ball in Monaco.
October 1969

Princess Grace with son Prince Albert.

