10 Striking Photos of Ultimate Style Icon Grace Kelly

The movie Grace of Monaco, starring Nicole Kidman as Grace Kelly, kicked off the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, with a photocall followed by a red carpet premiere. Given the subject and location (Kelly first met her future husband Prince Mainier III of Monaco at the 1955 festival), the film's debut at Cannes this year proved to be sentimentally appropriate.

And if there's any actress who's up to the task to portray the late Princess Grace of Monaco, it would be Kidman. In our March 2014 cover story, Kidman revealed her thoughts on how Kelly balanced her married life with her acting career: "When you look at the subject matter [of the role she was offered in Alfred Hitchcock's Marnie], you think, Grace, you could never have done this! That struggle between your art and your domestic life is always interesting."

In light of the new film, we turned to the icon herself and took a look back at her 10 most memorable styles.