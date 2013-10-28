10 Spring/Summer 2014 Trends That You Can Wear Now

Spring/summer 2014 looks debuted on the runway a month ago, and if you're anything like us, then patience isn't exactly your strongest suit. Instead of waiting for the snow to melt, we sprung forward to next season for trends that we can wear now—and beyond. At Milly, Elizabeth and James, and Vera Wang, athleticism was the name of the game, with mesh integrated into tops, skirts and dresses. Layer the netted fabric over long-sleevers for wintry days and wear it solo, come spring. On the 3.1 Phillip Lim, Lanvin and Marc by Marc Jacobs runways, light-refracting iridescent pieces were the star players. Gravitate toward mesmerizing holographic dresses and skirts (perfect for holiday parties) or keep the high-shine material to a minimum with a small clutch. We shopped out 10 spring trends that pull their weight (two seasons' worth of weight, in fact). Relevant until at least next fall, start racking up fashion mileage points now with these investment pieces that essentially pay for themselves in wear count alone.

1 of 40 Imaxtree (3)

Iridescence

For a major impact, slip on a holographic dress or skirt. For a more subdued effect, grip an iridescent clutch, instead.
From left: Lanvin, Marc by Marc Jacobs and 3.1 Phillip Lim
2 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Cynthia Rowley

$410; cynthiarowley.com.
3 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

$76; topshop.com.
4 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Tory Burch

$165; cusp.com.
5 of 40 Getty Images; Imaxtree (2)

Mesh

During fall and winter, layer the netted fabric over a heavier material for insulation. Come spring, wear mesh over a black (or a daring neon hue) camisole.
From left: Elizabeth & James, Milly and Vera Wang
6 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Reiss

$210; reiss.com.
7 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Marc by Marc Jacobs

$250; stylebop.com.
8 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

$35; topshop.com.
9 of 40 Imaxtree (3)

Full Skirts

The voluminous ladylike silhouette is here to stay. Pair the tea-length skirt with tights and boots during the winter.
From left: Tracy Reese, Christian Dior and Roksanda Ilincic
10 of 40 Courtesy Photo

MSGM

$843; shoplesnouvelles.com.
11 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Tibi

$998; tibi.com.
12 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

$70; topshop.com.
13 of 40 Imaxtree (3)

White Blouses

The classic white button-down was reinterpreted on the runway. Look for a necktie detailing, embellishments or asymmetric cuts for a new spin.
From left: Rachel Zoe Collection, Viktor & Rolf and Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
14 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Moschino C&C

$430; stylebop.com.
15 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Burberry London

$459; mytheresa.com.
16 of 40 Courtesy Photo

McQ Alexander McQueen

$494; mytheresa.com.
17 of 40 Imaxtree (3)

Luxe Sweatshirts

Sweatshirts are no longer relegated to the gym. The slouchy silhouette gets a makeover for spring, with brighter hues and splashier patterns.
From left: Antonio Berardi, Peter Som and Christopher Kane
18 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Kenzo

$435; thecorner.com.
19 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Sandro Paris

$235; sandro-paris.com.
20 of 40 Courtesy Photo

H&M

$25; hm.com.
21 of 40 Imaxtree (3)

Suits

Look like a boss in a power suit-but with coordinated color separates. Brave a bold pattern or color. Too intimidating? Tread waters with a lighter shade.
From left: L'Wren Scott, Ralph Lauren and Antonio Berardi
22 of 40 Courtesy Photo (2)

River Island

Blazer: $110; riverisland.com.
Pants: $80; riverisland.com.
23 of 40 Courtesy Photo (2)

Mango

Blazer: $90; mango.com.
Pants: $60; mango.com.
24 of 40 Courtesy Photo (2)

Topshop

$300; topshop.com.
25 of 40 Imaxtree (3)

Pastels

Speak to your sweet side with pretty pastels in mint green, lavender and blush pink. For winter, lend some edge with jeweled tones and leather.
From left: Jason Wu, Rag & Bone and Honor
26 of 40 Courtesy Photo

2B by Bebe

$14; 2bstores.com.
27 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Madewell

$66; madewell.com.
28 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Ted Baker London

$275; tedbaker-london.com.
29 of 40 Imaxtree (3)

Black & White

No shades of gray here-look crisp and cool in contrasting colors.
From left: Narciso Rodriguez, Richard Chai Love and Helmut Lang
30 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Whistles

$256; whistles.co.uk.
31 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Intermix

$59; intermixonline.com.
32 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Derek Lam

$590; net-a-porter.com.
33 of 40 Imaxtree (3)

Athleticism

An athletic aesthetic clearly took over the runways, most notably, baseball caps, tennis-inspired dresses and varsity jackets. Wear them separate or all together.
From left: Lacoste, John Galliano and Victoria Beckham
34 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

$90; topshop.com.
35 of 40 Courtesy Photo

J.Crew

$40; jcrew.com.
36 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Dorothy Perkins

$79; dorothyperkins.com.
37 of 40 Imaxtree (3)

Geometric Prints

Flashback to geometry class for next season's print craze: grids, triangles, concentric circles and more.
From left: Carolina Herrera, Peter Pilotto and Fendi
38 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Elizabeth & James

$445; matchesfashion.com.
39 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Marc by Marc Jacobs

$423; mytheresa.com.
40 of 40 Courtesy Photo

Ohne Titel

$395; intermixonline.com.

