10 Spring/Summer 2014 Trends That You Can Wear Now

Spring/summer 2014 looks debuted on the runway a month ago, and if you're anything like us, then patience isn't exactly your strongest suit. Instead of waiting for the snow to melt, we sprung forward to next season for trends that we can wear now—and beyond. At Milly, Elizabeth and James, and Vera Wang, athleticism was the name of the game, with mesh integrated into tops, skirts and dresses. Layer the netted fabric over long-sleevers for wintry days and wear it solo, come spring. On the 3.1 Phillip Lim, Lanvin and Marc by Marc Jacobs runways, light-refracting iridescent pieces were the star players. Gravitate toward mesmerizing holographic dresses and skirts (perfect for holiday parties) or keep the high-shine material to a minimum with a small clutch. We shopped out 10 spring trends that pull their weight (two seasons' worth of weight, in fact). Relevant until at least next fall, start racking up fashion mileage points now with these investment pieces that essentially pay for themselves in wear count alone.

MORE:

• 75 Moments That Made Our NYFW

• Spring 2014 Trend: Baseball Caps

• The New Way to Bare Your Midriff