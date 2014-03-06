Cool Girls Wear Flats: Shop 10 Sporty Flat Sandals

Fashion meets function in one of spring/summer's most important accessories, the sporty flat sandal. Think pool slides, Birkenstocks, and slight platforms with a single or double boxy strap. What's most surprising about the revival of these slides is what to wear them with!

Although they are ultra casual by nature, they actually look best with something unexpected. Try a tailored short and crisp cotton shell, or a minimalist shirt-dress. This trend may have gotten a kick-start after Celine showed a shearling lined sandal last year that had everyone thinking: "do I like those? Wait, I want those!" Now others have followed suit with Giambattista Valli, Marc Jacobs and Givenchy introducing new versions for Spring 2014. Thankfully, brands have jumped on the trend and we've found the best at every price point. This is one trend that's as comfortable as it is fashionable.

Shop the gallery to find the sporty flat sandals that speaks to you.