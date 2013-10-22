10 Scarily Stylish Halloween Looks Inspired by the Runway

Imaxtree (2)
Andrea Cheng
Oct 22, 2013 @ 10:49 am

Fashion Week is many things (including but not limited to: celebrity sightings, lust-worthy looks, drop-dead gorgeous models), but scary, it's typically not. However, for the spring/summer 2014 shows, a handful of designers chose not to succumb to the usual springtime theme and instead sent down looks that readily call to mind zombie brides, extraterrestrial creatures and more. Thom Browne toyed with 'insanity' for his collection, furthering the idea with ashen makeup, smeared red lipstick and wildly teased whited-out hair. And thanks to the fine handiwork of makeup artist Pat McGrath, 15 eerily masked models took our breaths away at Givenchy. Just in time for Halloween, we rounded up 10 frighteningly fashionable looks plucked from the runways, including Comme des Garcons, Gareth Pugh and Louis Vuitton. Click through for some spine-tingling inspiration.

1 of 10 Imaxtree

Thom Browne

Playing up the idea of insanity, Thom Browne sent out asylum-themed looks with a touch of romantic Shakespearean appeal. Copy the look with an all-white ensemble, a netted headpiece, whited-out hair and makeup, dark eyes and imperfect Joker-esque lips.
2 of 10 PIXELFORMULA/SIPA

Givenchy

Makeup artist Pat McGrath crafted a striking mask with glitter, sequins, beading, crystals, paint and fabric. Do the same for a similarly eerie effect.
3 of 10 Imaxtree

Comme des Garçons

This is as far from mainstream fashion as you can get. Take a leaf out of Rei Kawakubo's book and push boundaries with a tentacle-like headpiece and smudged black lipstick.
4 of 10 Imaxtree

Gareth Pugh

Gareth Pugh's spring/summer 2014 show had us raising our eyebrows. Achieve the same look with futuristic silhouettes and exaggerated makeup.
5 of 10 Imaxtree

Louis Vuitton

For Marc Jacobs' last Louis Vuitton show, he went dark with models outfitted in embellished gloomy pieces topped with ostrich feather headpieces set against a blackened backdrop.
6 of 10 Imaxtree

Ann Demeulemeester

Finish off your all-black Gothic-inspired ensemble with a sheer oversized topper, a la Ann Demeulemeester, to keep your face shaded and your look shrouded in mystery.
7 of 10 Thomas Concordia/WireImage

Marchesa

Goth and gowns are an unlikely pairing. Pair a floor-grazing column with black feather extensions, plum lips and temporary tattoos to rev up some street cred.
8 of 10 Imaxtree

Vivienne Westwood Red Label

To really home in on the feeling of being trapped, designer Vivienne Westwood showcased her Red Label collection on models who stepped out with wildly unkempt hair and dramatically contoured ashen makeup.
9 of 10 Imaxtree

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs gave strait-laced Victorian gowns some attitude, pairing them with Tevas-inspired sandals and haphazardly chopped 'dos.
10 of 10 Imaxtree

Haider Ackermann

With cat-eyes and spiky faux bangs, Haider Ackermann took his fierce and masculine menswear-inspired looks to new heights.

