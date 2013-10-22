10 Scarily Stylish Halloween Looks Inspired by the Runway

Fashion Week is many things (including but not limited to: celebrity sightings, lust-worthy looks, drop-dead gorgeous models), but scary, it's typically not. However, for the spring/summer 2014 shows, a handful of designers chose not to succumb to the usual springtime theme and instead sent down looks that readily call to mind zombie brides, extraterrestrial creatures and more. Thom Browne toyed with 'insanity' for his collection, furthering the idea with ashen makeup, smeared red lipstick and wildly teased whited-out hair. And thanks to the fine handiwork of makeup artist Pat McGrath, 15 eerily masked models took our breaths away at Givenchy. Just in time for Halloween, we rounded up 10 frighteningly fashionable looks plucked from the runways, including Comme des Garcons, Gareth Pugh and Louis Vuitton. Click through for some spine-tingling inspiration.

