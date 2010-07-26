10 New Style Rules to Try

Match Your Lips to Your Dress
John Shearer/WireImage, ImaxTree
Let Your Ends Hang Out
Mark Sullivan/WireImage, ImaxTree
Go Strapless For Day
Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage, ImaxTree
Show Off Your Hem
Joe Kohen/WireImage, ImaxTree
Rock Socks with Skirts
Amy Sussman/Getty Images, ImaxTree
Mismatch Your Prints
Stefanie Keenan/WireImage, ImaxTree
Clash Colors to Make Eyes Pop
Flynet, ImaxTree
Do Denim on Denim
VT / Splash News, ImaxTree
Untame Your Tresses
Bennett Raglin/WireImage, ImaxTree
Add Edge to Evening Wear
Soul Brother/FilmMagic, ImaxTree
1 of 11
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement