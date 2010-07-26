10 New Style Rules to Try

9 of 10 Bennett Raglin/WireImage, ImaxTree

Untame Your Tresses

After years of pin-straight locks and perfectly tousled curles, try letting your hair go wild and big-like, '80s big. "It's sexy," says Redken hair stylist Benoit Moeyaert. "Think Raquel Welch or Sophia Loren-it's a look that is associated with glamour." To get it, work a volumizer like Redken's Full Frame 07 Protective Volumizing mousse (we told you this was '80s-inspired!) into damp hair from roots to ends, then blow-dry in sections. Just before you reach the point where hair is completely dry, use Velcro rollers to create extra body, leaving them for a few minutes. Then back-comb and apply hairspray all over the crown, brush out waves, and mist with a finishing product, such as Redken's Quick Dry 18 Instant finishing spray.