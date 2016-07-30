We all have those fall statement pieces that we love but think are too recognizable to wear more than a few times. We stare at our closets, coffee cup in hand, and think, “I have nothing to wear…AGAIN.” To solve this devastating conundrum, we tapped our friends at White House Black Market for the expert tips and tricks for wearing our staple items in fresh ways. With the right styling, you can make your fall must-haves go the extra mile (and we swear, no one will notice you’re outfit repeating!).