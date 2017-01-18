10 Looks That Made Sienna Miller a Style Icon

When it comes to getting red carpet-ready, Sienna Miller always goes with her gut. "Sienna is one of the few people I know who choose a look based on whether it makes them smile,” says Miller’s stylist Kate Young. “If it's a little eccentric and can make her laugh, even better!”

Young, who has been working with the Live By Night actress since 2014, says Miller's lighthearted approach to style is one of the reasons she can put on anything, from a feathered Prada pantsuit or a sheer Balenciaga midi, and still make it all look easy. "She loves and appreciates the poetry of fashion,” says Young. “Those little details like a tulle ruffle or a flash of sequins that make an outfit so incredibly satisfying. And that’s really rare. It’s actually lost on a lot of people.”

Miller’s finishing touches are also part of the equation. Her tousled hair and glowy makeup are simple and refreshing in our increasingly over-primped and over-contoured world. Says Young, “Since she doesn't take her clothes or hair and makeup too seriously, she always looks like herself—just in a really fancy dress."

