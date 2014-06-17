10 Looks That Prove Designer Norma Kamali Is a Celebrity Favorite

Ready-to-wear and swimwear designer Norma Kamali has dressed a number of celebrities under the sun. And those are the looks that have gone down in fashion history as iconic moments, sparking instant recognition around the world.

For starters, there's the famous Farrah Fawcett poster of her in her equally famous red Norma Kamali one-piece (that went on to sell more than 12 million copies). The designer also counts Whitney Houston, Sofia Vergara, and Beyonce as fans of her swimwear designs, from classic one-pieces to retro-inspired styles.

But her creations aren't limited for shoreside use only. Miley Cyrus revealed glimpses of skin at the 2012 VH1 Divas event in a covered-up body-skimming Norma Kamali dress that would have been deemed conservative if not for the sexy cut-outs that ran down the side. More recently, Lady Gaga showed us even she wasn't immune to Kamali's designing prowess, selecting a menswear-inspired look to jet-set in.

From the beach to the red carpet, take a look through our selection of celebrities rocking Norma Kamali through the years.

