10 Looks That Prove Designer Norma Kamali Is a Celebrity Favorite

Everett Collection
Andrea Cheng
Jun 17, 2014 @ 7:21 am

Ready-to-wear and swimwear designer Norma Kamali has dressed a number of celebrities under the sun. And those are the looks that have gone down in fashion history as iconic moments, sparking instant recognition around the world.

For starters, there's the famous Farrah Fawcett poster of her in her equally famous red Norma Kamali one-piece (that went on to sell more than 12 million copies). The designer also counts Whitney Houston, Sofia Vergara, and Beyonce as fans of her swimwear designs, from classic one-pieces to retro-inspired styles.

But her creations aren't limited for shoreside use only. Miley Cyrus revealed glimpses of skin at the 2012 VH1 Divas event in a covered-up body-skimming Norma Kamali dress that would have been deemed conservative if not for the sexy cut-outs that ran down the side. More recently, Lady Gaga showed us even she wasn't immune to Kamali's designing prowess, selecting a menswear-inspired look to jet-set in.

From the beach to the red carpet, take a look through our selection of celebrities rocking Norma Kamali through the years.

And make sure to log on to InStyle’s Facebook page today, June 17, at 1 p.m. ET, for a Facebook Q&A with Norma Kamali herself!

1 of 10 Everett collection / everett collection

Farrah Fawcett, 1976

Charlie's Angels actress Farrah Fawcett has her Norma Kamali red one-piece to thank for launching her into fame and instant icon status.
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy of Tumblr/Beyonce

Beyonce, 2014

Queen Bey got some much needed R&R while vacationing in the Dominican Republic. Her downtime outfit of choice? A Norma Kamali bustier top and retro high-waist striped bottoms paired with Big Star overalls.
3 of 10 Jason Merritt/WireImage

Miley Cyrus, 2012

The singer dropped jaws at the VH1 Divas event in a high-neck body-hugging long-sleeve Norma Kamali dress with sexy cut-outs running down the side.
Advertisement
4 of 10 Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Sofia Vergara, 2011

Va-va-voom! When she's not playing Gloria on the set of Modern Family, Vergara is working her curves on the shoreside. Here, she was snapped filming a commercial in a vibrant cobalt blue Norma Kamali piece.
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Destiny's Child

For a recent Destiny's Child reunion, the three (Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams) posed together in three Norma Kamali swimwear styles.
Advertisement
6 of 10 Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Cover Girl

Pink, 2012

Pink is no wallflower! The musician made a bold statement in a cut-out Norma Kamali creation at the CoverGirl event where she was announced the newest face of the cosmetics line.
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Whitney Houston, 1985

Now this is a throwback! For the singer's three-song album cover (featuring "All At Once," "Thinking About You," and "Someone For Me"), she selected a classic white Norma Kamali one-piece.
Advertisement
8 of 10 Jun Sato/WireImage

Lady Gaga, 2013

Ever the eccentric (even on an international flight), Lady Gaga disembarked at Narita International Airport in Tokyo, Japan in a Norma Kamali design that she styled with crazy shades and sky-high platforms.
Advertisement
9 of 10 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Khloe Kardashian, 2012

Designer Norma Kamali kept up with the Kardashians, outfitting Khloe in red-hot high-low number at the MDA Labor Day Telethon event.
Advertisement
10 of 10 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland, 2012

The singer performed on stage at the VH1 Divas event in a skin-skimming long-sleeve Norma Kamali design with alternating black and sheer panels.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!