10 Easy Ways to Incorporate Color into Your Wardrobe

1. Grab a Bright Bag
Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images, Courtesy Marc by Marc JacobsAn InStyle affiliate receives commissions from these sales.
2. Sport a Pair of Striking Shades
Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images, Courtesy 7 For All Man KindAn InStyle affiliate receives commissions from these sales.
3. Let a Bold Bra Peak Out
Imaxtree, Courtesy Deborah MaquitAn InStyle affiliate receives commissions from these sales.
4. Be Seen in Candy-Colored Sandals
Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images, Courtesy Neiman MarcusAn InStyle affiliate receives commissions from these sales.
5. Throw on a Vibrant Watch
Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images, Courtesy Nixon An InStyle affiliate receives commissions from these sales.
6. Add Drama With Oversized Earrings
Imaxtree, Courtesy Monica Vinader An InStyle affiliate receives commissions from these sales.
7. Try a new LBD, Little Blue Dress
Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images, Courtesy Diane von Furstenberg An InStyle affiliate receives commissions from these sales.
8. Try Bold Pants to Wake Up White
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images, Courtesy Vanessa Bruno An InStyle affiliate receives commissions from these sales.
9. Add Multiple Pops of Color
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images, Courtesy Fendi, Courtesy Kate Spade, Courtesy Fiorizi, Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue An InStyle affiliate receives commissions from these sales.
10. Perk Up Your Polish
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for IMG, Time Inc Digital StudioAn InStyle affiliate receives commissions from these sales.
1 of 11
Advertisement
1 of 10 Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images, Courtesy Marc by Marc JacobsAn InStyle affiliate receives commissions from these sales.
1. Grab a Bright Bag
Advertisement
2 of 10 Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images, Courtesy 7 For All Man KindAn InStyle affiliate receives commissions from these sales.
2. Sport a Pair of Striking Shades
3 of 10 Imaxtree, Courtesy Deborah MaquitAn InStyle affiliate receives commissions from these sales.
3. Let a Bold Bra Peak Out
Advertisement
4 of 10 Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images, Courtesy Neiman MarcusAn InStyle affiliate receives commissions from these sales.
4. Be Seen in Candy-Colored Sandals
Advertisement
5 of 10 Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images, Courtesy Nixon An InStyle affiliate receives commissions from these sales.
5. Throw on a Vibrant Watch
Advertisement
6 of 10 Imaxtree, Courtesy Monica Vinader An InStyle affiliate receives commissions from these sales.
6. Add Drama With Oversized Earrings
Advertisement
7 of 10 Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images, Courtesy Diane von Furstenberg An InStyle affiliate receives commissions from these sales.
7. Try a new LBD, Little Blue Dress
Advertisement
8 of 10 Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images, Courtesy Vanessa Bruno An InStyle affiliate receives commissions from these sales.
8. Try Bold Pants to Wake Up White
Advertisement
9 of 10 Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images, Courtesy Fendi, Courtesy Kate Spade, Courtesy Fiorizi, Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue An InStyle affiliate receives commissions from these sales.
9. Add Multiple Pops of Color
Advertisement