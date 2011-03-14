10 Easy Ways to Incorporate Color into Your Wardrobe

Mar 14, 2011 @ 5:24 pm
1. Grab a Bright Bag
1. Grab a Bright Bag
Neutral wardrobe staples get an effortless spring update thanks to bright arm candy, as shown on the runway at Burberry. Look for a structured bag with refined hardware, which projects polish and panache.

Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images
2. Sport a Pair of Striking Shades
2. Sport a Pair of Striking Shades
Make a chic statement with sunglasses in jewel-tone shades, like purple, blueberry, or orange (inspired by the punchy options seen on Prada's spring runway). Avoid looking clownish by choosing classic frames that are in proportion to your face-not oversize.

Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images
3. Let a Bold Bra Peak Out
3. Let a Bold Bra Peak Out
This season, you'll want your bra to show through. Layer it under a flowy, sheer top, like the ladylike-with-a-twist looks at Proenza Schouler's spring show. Try a full-coverage style in a cheerful (read: not overtly sexy) color, like neon lemon or royal blue.

Imaxtree
4. Be Seen in Candy-Colored Sandals
4. Be Seen in Candy-Colored Sandals
The perfect companion to wide-leg pants, ankle-length skinnies or flowing skirts, pop-bright sandals complement this season's minimalist and white-on-white trends (as seen at the Dries Van Noten show). Tip: These shoes will draw attention downward, so make sure toes are neatly polished with a pretty neutral shade.

Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images
5. Throw on a Vibrant Watch
5. Throw on a Vibrant Watch
Crayon-colored tickers, like the chunky styles shown at Balenciaga's spring collection, add a burst of energy to standard workday ensembles and perk up your weekend jeans-and-tee uniform. And it can work for day or night: Dress it up with a stack of bangles (just make sure the bracelets' metal matches the tone of the hardware on your timepiece) for evening.

Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images
6. Add Drama With Oversized Earrings
6. Add Drama With Oversized Earrings
Gem-encrusted earrings aren’t just for formal occasions-pair sparkly danglers with casual favorites like a V-neck T, denim shorts, and ballet flats. And don’t hide the gems behind your locks: Sweep hair off your face and into a sleek ponytail, a la Oscar de la Renta.

Imaxtree
7. Try a new LBD, Little <em>Blue</em> Dress
7. Try a new LBD, Little Blue Dress
This spring's hottest look is the gorgeous little blue dress (shown all over the runways, including this look from Jil Sander). Sapphire and cobalt shades work best with fair complexions; softer tones, like pool or cornflower, play nicely with peachy skin. Sky, denim, navy, and teal look great on everyone.

Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images
8. Try Bold Pants to Wake Up White
8. Try Bold Pants to Wake Up White
Color isn't just for off-duty looks. Punch up your office arsenal by way of well-tailored separates, like the slim-cut, slightly cropped coral trousers at MaxMara's spring show. For evening, introduce a hint of sparkle (e.g., a clutch, cuff or statement necklace) for an easy after-dark look.

Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images
9. Add Multiple Pops of Color
9. Add Multiple Pops of Color
Now that you've mastered the art of incorporating bold hues into your look, choose your favorite and add multiple accents. Cherry red was popular on the runways-from Prada and Loewe to Marc Jacobs and Chloé. Take inspiration from Loewe's layered styling and brighten up a neutral shift with head-to-toe highlights.

Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images
10. Perk Up Your Polish
10. Perk Up Your Polish
If you've been wanting to stray away from your safe shell-pink mani, this is the season to do it. Think of nail polish as your most versatile (and affordable!) accessory. Experiment with the rainbow of choices, from tangerine to cerulean blue.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for IMG
