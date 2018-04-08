You know the feeling: You’re standing in front of a closet full of clothes, but somehow you have nothing to wear. Whenever you're stuck, remember that all you need to make a great outfit are the right accessories - and, of course, the styling know-how to make them stand out.

Stylist to the stars, Micaela Erlanger created a guide to the art of intentional dressing that will help you do just that. Drawing on her experience of dressing celebs like Michelle Dockery, Diane Kruger, and Lupita Nyong'o, How To Accessorize: A Perfect Finish To Every Outfit is full of insider tips to up your shoe and bag game, shop for one-of-a-kind pieces, and take care of the things you already own, Erlanger's book will inspire you to develop a unique personal style on any budget. Here, the accessory guru gives some first-class advice on how to shop, style, and organize like a pro.

