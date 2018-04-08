10 Easy Accessorizing Hacks From A Hollywood Stylist

Allison Taylor
Apr 08, 2018

You know the feeling: You’re standing in front of a closet full of clothes, but somehow you have nothing to wear. Whenever you're stuck, remember that all you need to make a great outfit are the right accessories - and, of course, the styling know-how to make them stand out. 

Stylist to the stars, Micaela Erlanger created a guide to the art of intentional dressing that will help you do just that. Drawing on her experience of dressing celebs like Michelle Dockery, Diane Kruger, and Lupita Nyong'o, How To Accessorize: A Perfect Finish To Every Outfit is full of insider tips to up your shoe and bag game, shop for one-of-a-kind pieces, and take care of the things you already own, Erlanger's book will inspire you to develop a unique personal style on any budget. Here, the accessory guru gives some first-class advice on how to shop, style, and organize like a pro. 

Spend Strategically

Spend Strategically 

“I always invest in my bags and shoes because you get the most mileage out of them. But you don’t have to break the bank to have an amazing statement piece, like custom jewelry or unique sunglasses. You can get fantastic sunglasses, different color lenses or really interesting shapes, and designer brands at a reasonable price point."

2 of 10 Shopbop

Make Your Jewelry a High/Low Mix

“I love Dannijo for costume jewelry, and I also love vintage pieces. Sometimes you’ll find me wearing an antique piece from Fred Leighton or even a family heirloom which is irreplaceable. There’s something really special about vintage because it tells a story and it’s not something that anyone else would have."

3 of 10 Shopbop

If It's Not Comfortable, You Won't Wear It

“I think comfort is key, because there’s nothing worse than a pair of painful heels. Wearability actually has to do with the pitch and vamp of the shoe in relationship to the shape of your foot. A lower pitch and a higher vamp is going to be comfortable, rather than a higher pitch and a lower vamp. Some of the most comfortable heels for me are Manolo Blahnik, Paul Andrew, and Schutz." 

Splurge on Something Special

Splurge on Something Special

“For my 30th birthday, I bought myself a Rolex. That was a splurge. I wear it everyday and it is very special because it was a bit of a milestone for me.”

Learn To Layer Your Jewelry

Learn To Layer Your Jewelry

“I tend to layer jewelry in odd numbers, because it somehow feels balanced. You just have to make sure you’re paying attention to the actual weight of the piece - not how much it weighs in pounds, but how wide is it? How thick is it? How prominent is it? Feel free to mix silver, gold, and rose gold. As long as there’s a bit of balance between one metal versus the other metal, you’re in good hands."

Accessorize with Care

Accessorize with Care

"Think about your outfit’s focal point. You would never throw on a bunch jewelry just because. There has to be some intention behind it. Do you love a particular piece? Or do you want to highlight a certain body part? You can also wear a piece of jewelry or a shoe or a bag because it pulls your look together."

Rules Are Meant to be Broken

Rules Are Meant to be Broken

"Yes, you can match your shoes and bag. It’s probably more so of what your grandmother used to do, but if you do it correctly it actually looks modern. But most people don’t have matching shoes and bags and that’s great! You can add more dimension to your outfit by pulling in sort of different elements. So, to that point— nothing has to match! You just have to understand what works together."

Have a Storage System

Have a Storage System

"Wardrobe organization is absolutely worth everyone’s time. I just moved, and was able to turn my second bedroom into a walk-in closet. So, I can finally see everything! I stack my shoes front to back so they take up less space, and I put boots on the top because you only need them seasonally. Wearable shoes go on the bottom. Things that you don’t need out of reach or out of sight."

Refresh Seasonally

Refresh Seasonally 

"I definitely take things out seasonally because there’s only so much space one has in a New York City apartment, whether you have a big closet or not! Keep things you don’t need at the back of your closet or in a storage space, then refresh and reorganize 2-3 times a year. Don’t be afraid to experiment: I just bought a nail polish organizer off Amazon and it’s like one of those lucite ones that you can see through. I’m using it to organize my sunglasses so that they’re all on display."

Find Your Personal Signature

Find Your Personal Signature

“It should come pretty naturally. Do you always have a wacky shoe? Maybe that’s your jam! Are you the girl that always knows how to rock socks with heels? Maybe that’s your thing! Fashion is an extension of who you are. It should be inherently personal, and you should never try to be someone that you aren’t. That should always be the underlying theme when you’re getting dressed.”  

