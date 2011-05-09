10 Creative Cover-Ups

May 09, 2011 @ 1:18 pm
halle berry - beach cover ups - any hindmarch
Sexy Tunic
A deep-plunging neckline and chic three-quarter sleeves give this tunic versatile appeal—wear it on the beach, like Halle Berry, or over skinny jeans for a night out.

Cotton kaftan, Anya Hindmarch, $288.75; my-wardrobe.com.
GSI Media, Courtesy Anya Hindmarch
beach cover ups - kate hudson - lotta stensson - tunic
Maxi Kaftan
Go for all-out boho glam in a printed maxi, a la Kate Hudson. The light-as-air fabric channels Brigitte Bardot’s Saint Tropez style.

Silk dress, Lotta Stensson, $290; net-a-porter.com.
Christopher Polk/Wireimage, Courtesy Lotta Stensson
jennifer garner - boden usa - beach cover ups - white - tunic
Classic Tunic
Show off toned legs in this sweet and classic cover-up. Take a cue from Jennifer Garner and choose a crisp white style that exudes effortless charm.

Linen and cotton tunic, Boden, $88; bodenusa.com.
Splash News, Courtesy Boden
j. crew - jean - skirt - beach cover ups
Denim Skirt
A classic denim skirt offers nonchalant style and coverage for summer’s teeny bikinis. Angie Harmon accented her color-bright purple bikini with a distressed, raw-edged style.

Cotton skirt, J. Crew, $176; jcrew.com.
Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com, Courtesy J.Crew
busy phillips - mara hoffman - pink - beach cover ups
Neon Kaftan
Turn heads, and show off your killer tan, in on-trend neon. Busy Phillips chose this sheer and billowy number by Mara Hoffman to reveal a sexy hint of skin.

Silk kaftan, Mara Hoffman, $310; net-a-porter.com.
Derek Shook/Splash News, Courtesy Mara Hoffman
beach - j. crew - cover up - cindy crawford
Printed Tunic
The vibrant print of this lightweight tunic turns a basic black bikini into a seaside statement. Cindy Crawford's long-sleeved style keeps her skin stylishly protected from the sun.

Cotton tunic, J. Crew, $55; jcrew.com.
Clasos.com/Splash News, Courtesy J.Crew
topshop - courtney cox - beach cover ups - white - dress
White Maxi Dress
Nothing says summer like a classic white dress. Courteney Cox showed off her easy and elegant poolside style in a semi-sheer cotton maxi.

Viscose dress, Topshop, $50; topshop.com.
Splash News, Courtesy TopShop
juicy - beach cover ups - kristen davis - maxi dress
Strapless Dress
Instead of a classic sarong, try a strapless dress that can go from pool to party in an instant. A printed look like Kristin Davis' feels elegant and effortless.

Cotton dress, Juicy Couture, $260; stylebop.com.
Splash News, Courtesy Juicy
black - shorts - terry - gwyneth paltrow - old navy - beach cover up
Short-Shorts
Let your hard-earned bikini body shine in a pair of barely-there shorts. Gwyneth Paltrow pulls together a chic monochromatic look with a simple bandeau top and low-slung shorts.

Cotton shorts, Old Navy, $12.50; oldnavy.com.
Islandpaps/Splash News, Courtesy Old Navy
rebel yell - vanessa hudgens - crop top
Oversize T-Shirt
Channel surfer-girl style in an oversize printed T-shirt. For a playful touch, Vanessa Hudgens added a playful touch to her red two-piece with a vintage-style off-the-shoulder tee.

Cotton t-shirt, Rebel Yell, $57; blacklabelboutique.com.
Derek Shook/Splash News, Courtesy Rebel Yell
