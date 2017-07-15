10 Chic Bikes to Bring out Your Inner Kid This Summer

Summer is just the time to let out your inner kid, and we know just the way to do it—bike riding! Growing up, summer wasn't just a season, it was the very best time of year. No school, late bedtime, and cruising the neighborhood on your trusty bike were just a few of the highlights. Why not recapture some of that joie de vivre with one of these 10 chic bicycles? Just add an ice pop and you'll be cool for the summer. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

REPUBLIC BIKE

$399 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

ELECTRA

$275 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

SCHWINN

$350 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

FIRMSTRONG

$330 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

PUBLIC

$299 (originally $399) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

SHINOLA

$1,950 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

LINUS

$829 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

MARTONE CYCLING CO

$1,700 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

HUFFY

$119 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

CITIZEN BIKE

$229 SHOP NOW

