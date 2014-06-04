10 Celebrity-Inspired Summer Outfits to Wear to Work

AKM-GSI, Courtesy (4)
Andrea Cheng
Jun 04, 2014 @ 10:02 am

With the arrival of summer comes climbing temps and sun-saturated days—and an increasingly tougher time piecing together office-friendly outfits that can stand up to the sweltering heat. Workwear typically calls to mind straitlaced button-downs and structured silhouettes, which don't help in stifling conditions. But eschewing traditional office style rules altogether could potentially cross into inappropriate territory.

What's a professional young adult to do? We turned to the stars, who always know how to look cool on and off the red carpet. If you have a more laid-back work environment, copy Reese Witherspoon and pair a chambray shirt (breathable fabrics are a plus in warm weather) with a light denim pencil skirt (dark colors tend to attract and retain heat).

We did all the work for you—shop 10 chic celebrity-inspired outfits to wear for those unbearably hot days ahead.

1 of 10 AKM-GSI; Courtesy Photo (4)

Chambray Shirt + Jean Skirt

Got a more laidback office? Take Reese Witherspoon's cue and team your worn-in chambray shirt with a jean skirt-the professional silhouettes make up for the casual textiles. Shop the look below:
Shirt: American Eagle, $35; ae.com
Necklace: Forever 21, $9; forever21.com
Skirt: Jones New York, $69; jny.com
Heels: Zara, $80; zara.com
Advertisement
2 of 10 Michael Simon/startraksphoto; Courtesy Photo (3)

Textured Top + Checked Trousers

Give workwear a playful spin with texture and prints, but take Chrissy Teigen's lead and keep it professional by sticking to a neutral color palette. Shop the look below:
Top: Rebecca Taylor, $250; rebeccataylor.com
Pants: Cos, $117; cosstores.com
Heels: Express, $45; express.com
3 of 10 FameFlynet; Courtesy Photo (3)

Sharp Blazer + Printed Skirt

The key to turning an office-friendly outfit into an after-hours ensemble is a sharp blazer. Cobie Smulders threw on her two-toned topper over a black top and pretty printed pencil skirt. Shop the look below:
Blazer: DKNY, $445; net-a-porter.com
Cami:American Eagle, $10; ae.com
Skirt: J. Crew, $90; jcrew.com
Heels: Banana Republic, $103; bananarepublic.com
Advertisement
4 of 10 AKM-GSI; Courtesy Photo (3)

Collared Lace + Lace Pencil

Take Emma Stone's lead and double up on lace for a flirty aesthetic, but make sure to keep the cuts clean and crisp-like a collared top and a pencil skirt-to avoid crossing into too-girly territory. Shop the look below:
Top: Tory Burch, $350; toryburch.com
Skirt: Tory Burch, $297; toryburch.com
Heels: Dolce Vita, $149; dolcevita.com
Advertisement
5 of 10 Santi/Splash News; Courtesy Photo (3)

Embellished Jacket + Skater Dress

Accent your summer go-to LWD with an outfit-making jacket. But instead of a studded one, like Jennifer Lawrence's, tone down the glam effect with a ladylike version. Shop the look below:
Jacket: Mango, $120; mango.com
Dress: Rag amp Bone, $655; rag-bone.com
Heels: Belle by Sigerson Morrison, $275; bellenyc.com
Advertisement
6 of 10 Donato Sardella/Getty Images; Courtesy Photo (5)

Crop Top + Cobalt Blue Trousers

The only way to work the crop top into your outfit rotation is with a high-waisted bottom. Jordana Brewster nailed it with cobalt blue trousers, a crisp white blazer, and chic tortoiseshell frames. Shop the look below:
Glasses: Warby Parker, $95; warbyparker.com
Top: River Island, $20; riverisland.com
Pants: Joseph, $345; net-a-porter.com
Blazer: Topshop, $110; topshop.com
Heels: Alice + Olivia, $325; shopbop.com
Advertisement
7 of 10 James Whatling / Splash News; Courtesy Photo (2)

Printed Wrap Dress + Cork Wedges

A wrap dress is as versatile as they come-copy the Duchess of Cambridge and dress it up with cork wedges for work, and play it down with sandals for your weekend uniform. Shop the look below:
Dress: C. Wonder, $128; cwonder.com
Wedges: Stuart Weitzman, $398; stuartweitzman.com
Advertisement
8 of 10 AKM-GSI; Courtesy Photo (4)

Striped Crop Top + Matching Pencil Skirt

For creative workplaces, try experiment withing a single print for a slightly more out-there look, like Olivia Munn, who teamed her mixed-print top with a matching skirt set. Shop the look below:
Top: Tanya Taylor, $425; avenue32.com
Skirt: Tanya Taylor, $525; shoplesnouvelles.com
Cuff: CC Skye, $188; ccskye.com
Heels: Steven by Steve Madden, $109; piperlime.com
Advertisement
9 of 10 Sara Jaye Weiss/StartraksPhoto; Courtesy Photo (5)

Trench + Top + Pink Pants

Add a utilitarian punch to offset a too-delicate look. Jamie Chung struck a balance by shrugging a trench over her white-and-pink ensemble. Shop the look below:
Trench: Vince Camuto, $199; vincecamuto.com
Top: Elizabeth and James, $295; net-a-porter.com
Pants: Rebecca Taylor, $295; rebeccataylor.com
Heels: Kate Spade New York, $298; piperlime.com
Advertisement
10 of 10 Elder Ordonez/Infphoto; Courtesy Photo (3)

Midi-Length Dress + Oversize Vest

Brooklyn Decker found a way to wear outerwear in the summer without overheating. Add interest to a midi-length sheath with a trench-length waistcoast and bold cobalt blue heels. Shop the look below:
Dress: Express, $35; express.com
Vest: Rick Owens, $1,434; farfetch.com
Heels: Loeffler Randall, $295; loefflerrandall.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!