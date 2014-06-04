10 Celebrity-Inspired Summer Outfits to Wear to Work

With the arrival of summer comes climbing temps and sun-saturated days—and an increasingly tougher time piecing together office-friendly outfits that can stand up to the sweltering heat. Workwear typically calls to mind straitlaced button-downs and structured silhouettes, which don't help in stifling conditions. But eschewing traditional office style rules altogether could potentially cross into inappropriate territory.

What's a professional young adult to do? We turned to the stars, who always know how to look cool on and off the red carpet. If you have a more laid-back work environment, copy Reese Witherspoon and pair a chambray shirt (breathable fabrics are a plus in warm weather) with a light denim pencil skirt (dark colors tend to attract and retain heat).

We did all the work for you—shop 10 chic celebrity-inspired outfits to wear for those unbearably hot days ahead.