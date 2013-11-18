The 10 Best Sock-and-Boot Pairings to Try This Winter

Remember the days when socks were considered the dullest gift you could possibly receive? Well, since then, socks have undergone a major makeover, steering away from classic white cotton and venturing into bolder, more complex territory, like bright rugby-inspired marled knits and delightful pairs riddled with charming polka dots, multicolored stripes and graphic windowpane lines. Wear them stretched all the way up, scrunch them low or leave the top peeking out just so. Regardless of how you style them, they'll give your boots the refreshing edge and personal flair they need for the season. That's why we selected 10 playful pairs and carefully matched them to 10 corresponding boots, from over-the-knee flats to teetering booties. See all 10 combos that will pretty much revolutionize how you approach socks—or boots, for that matter.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

MORE:

• 5 Stylists Reveal How to Look Cool While Staying Warm

• Spring 2014 Trends That You Can Wear Now

• Gleaming Goodies: Shop 10 Molten Must-Haves