The 10 Best Sock-and-Boot Pairings to Try This Winter

Andrea Cheng
Nov 18, 2013 @ 10:54 am

Remember the days when socks were considered the dullest gift you could possibly receive? Well, since then, socks have undergone a major makeover, steering away from classic white cotton and venturing into bolder, more complex territory, like bright rugby-inspired marled knits and delightful pairs riddled with charming polka dots, multicolored stripes and graphic windowpane lines. Wear them stretched all the way up, scrunch them low or leave the top peeking out just so. Regardless of how you style them, they'll give your boots the refreshing edge and personal flair they need for the season. That's why we selected 10 playful pairs and carefully matched them to 10 corresponding boots, from over-the-knee flats to teetering booties. See all 10 combos that will pretty much revolutionize how you approach socks—or boots, for that matter.

Graphic Print Socks + Booties

Socks: Banana Republic, $11; bananarepublic.com
Booties: Vince Camuto, $129; vincecamuto.com
Neon Socks + Low-Cut Boots

Socks: Gap, $13; gap.com
Boots: ShoeMint, $100; shoemint.com
Marled Socks + Dalmatian-Print Boots

Socks: Forever 21, $5; forever21.com
Boots: Dolce Vita, $189; dolcevita.com
Striped Socks + Over-the-Knee Flats

Socks: Happy Socks, $25; asos.com
Boots: Stuart Weitzman, $598; stuartweitzman.com
Colorblock Socks + Combat Boots

Socks: Boden, $38; bodenusa.com
Boots: Aldo, $130; aldoshoes.com
Neon-Trimmed Socks + Studded Boots

Socks: J.Crew, $13; jcrew.com
Boots: Choies, $140; choies.com
Mixed Print Socks + Western Booties

Socks: Loft, $7; loft.com
Boots: Ash, $220; ashfootwearusa.com
Leopard-Print Socks + Metallic Boots

Socks: Happy Socks, $12; bloomingdales.com
Boots: Zadig amp Voltaire, $590; zadig-et-voltaire.com
Wool-Blend Socks + Riding Boots

Socks: HampM, $13; hm.com
Boots: Zara, $189; zara.com
Polka Dot Socks + Shearling Lined Boots

Socks: Kate Spade, $24; katespade.com
Boots: Red Valentino, $395; shopbop.com

