See the 10 Greatest Moments in Julia Roberts's On-Screen Hair History

How much do we love Julia Roberts' hair? Let us count the ways! The star and her glorious blonde waves are currently gracing the cover of our massive September issue, but we've been coveting her strands for years.

Ever since Roberts first got her start in Hollywood over 20 years ago, she's managed to induce major hair envy with her now-trademark curls. Case in point: The defined ringlets she wore in Mystic Pizza (pictured, above) rank at the top of our favorite on-screen looks to date.

Roberts, however, doesn't get attached to any hairstyle in particular, opting to change things up whenever the mood strikes. "I once randomly cut my hair off before a shoot," she told us. "What was fascinating was that moms would stop me in the grocery store and say 'It will grow back.' Hair has a strong effect on people."

VIDEO: Julia Roberts's Changing Looks

In celebration of our 708-page September issue, we're taking a retrospective look at Julia Roberts' 10 best on-screen hair moments ever. See each style now!