The Lazy Girl's Guide to the 10 Best 2014 Pop Culture Halloween Costumes

We're in that crucial time in the year when we have to decide who or what we're going to be for Halloween, if at all. But instead of resorting to the same tired getup (how many times can you be a witch, really?), we rounded up the 10 best fashion-heavy, pop culture moments from this year. And best of all, most of them can be pieced together with basic closet staples.

Got a checked flannel shirt and denim cut-offs? Add a chain link necklace, heavy-duty boots, and a "I Woke Up Like This" tee (for good measure), and you're Beyoncé from her "Flawless" music video. What about a classic white long-sleeve top and a plaid skirt? Throw on knee-high socks and preppy booties, carry a ladylike tote, and clutch a cat, and you're street style pro Taylor Swift out and about with sweet Olivia Benson. Or, just scribble on a sheer white veil and you're Angelina Jolie on her wedding day.

We put together and shopped out low-maintenance and relevant outfits (with one classic—Kaiser Karl) so you don't have to.

PHOTOS: The 10 Best 2014 Pop Culture-Inspired Halloween Costumes