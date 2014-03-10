Say "I Do" to 10 Wedding Dresses Under $1,000

When it comes to nuptial style, is it really necessary to shell out thousands for a one-time wear dress? H&M sure doesn't think so.

Later this month, the fast-fashion retailer is bringing a super-affordable option to the masses, inspired by Old Hollywood glamour that boasts a blend of classic and modern-day elements (pictured right). The price? Just $99—a fraction of the cost of a traditional gown (H&M had one other instance of a bridal creation, thanks to a past collaboration with Viktor & Rolf that retailed at $349).

Which got us thinking: What else is out there for brides that's beautiful and affordable? We went on the hunt for budget-friendly wedding dresses, and found 10 that ring in under $1,000. Who could RSVP no to that?

