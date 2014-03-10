Say "I Do" to 10 Wedding Dresses Under $1,000

When it comes to nuptial style, is it really necessary to shell out thousands for a one-time wear dress? H&M sure doesn't think so.

Later this month, the fast-fashion retailer is bringing a super-affordable option to the masses, inspired by Old Hollywood glamour that boasts a blend of classic and modern-day elements (pictured right). The price? Just $99—a fraction of the cost of a traditional gown (H&M had one other instance of a bridal creation, thanks to a past collaboration with Viktor & Rolf that retailed at $349).

Which got us thinking: What else is out there for brides that's beautiful and affordable? We went on the hunt for budget-friendly wedding dresses, and found 10 that ring in under $1,000. Who could RSVP no to that?

1 of 10 Courtesy

H&M

$99; available in stores and hm.com in March 2014.
2 of 10 Courtesy

Truly Zac Posen for David's Bridal

$850; davidsbridal.com
3 of 10 Courtesy

J. Crew

$248 (top) and $595 (skirt); jcrew.com
4 of 10 Courtesy

BHLDN

$800; bhldn.com
5 of 10 Courtesy

Ann Taylor

$895; anntaylor.com
6 of 10 Courtesy

Donna Morgan

$230; donna-morgan.com
7 of 10 Courtesy

Melissa Sweet for David's Bridal

$950; davidsbridal.com
8 of 10 Courtesy

White by Vera Wang for David's Bridal

$728; davidsbridal.com
9 of 10 Courtesy

Jenny Yoo

$600; jennyyoo.com
10 of 10 Courtesy

BCBG Max Azria

$748; bcbg.com

