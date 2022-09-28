Street Style Stars Are Making Over-Ear Headphones Fashion Month’s Unexpected ‘It’ Item

Turns out, it’s sooooo 2021 to talk about ‘It’ bags. Yes, the Le Cagole has reached hot-girl ubiquity, and sure, Puppets and Puppets’ cookie bags are becoming quite the delicious catch. But if this Fashion Month’s street-style stars are to be heeded, the item we should really be clamoring for is a pair of over-ear headphones.

From Stockholm Fashion Week to Paris, showgoers have been pulling up to celebrity-filled venues with bulky devices fitted over their heads or resting around their necks. Maybe they’re listening to the latest “Serial” episode (certainly not the new Rihanna album, though), but something audible has fashion audiences simply captivated, and they’re not afraid of showing it.

Getty Images

The pivot away from tiny, practically invisible AirPods to impossible-to-miss over-ear headphones has been a while in the making. The Wired It Girls movement saw typical early adopters of trends and technology (including Bella Hadid) opting for Apple’s classic wired buds and proudly posting selfies featuring an unmistakable white wire.

Since the community line seems to be, “reject modernity, embrace tradition,” it’s only natural that we would reach further back into the annals of history to reclaim an older-yet piece of personal technology. As wired headphones were to Cottagecore, over-ear headphones are to Regency-core. Or to Coastal Grandma Style. Or Rich Girl Aesthetic. (Honestly, who can even keep up anymore?)

Getty Images

The launch of Apple’s AirPods Max was a massive win for the over-ear-headphone community, as were some high-profile sightings of Sarah Jessica Parker toting the pair around. But the influence of fashion’s street style magnets can’t be overstated.

It’s not only the pleasure of music that’s drawing in fashion insiders in ever-larger numbers. Over-ear headphones offer a visual shortcut that communicates a certain intrigue; as if to say, yes, I’m a fashion person (see how stylish these are?), but I have a myriad outside interests and derive my joy from a wide range of art forms. When it comes to street style, the over-ear headphone move meanwhile says, ‘This hyped runway show is just another errand I’m running in my busy life as a plugged-in fashion person, and maybe don’t strike up a conversation right now.’ What could possibly be cooler than such a powerful push-pull attraction?

Getty Images

Of course, it could just be that they sound great. Whatever the reason, we’re ready to make the switch. Shop the most stylish Fashion Month-approved over-ear headphones below:



