Street Style Stars Are Making Over-Ear Headphones Fashion Month’s Unexpected ‘It’ Item

By
Laura Reilly
Laura Reilly
Laura Reilly

Laura Reilly is a writer and editor with over six years of experience covering fashion and beauty shopping news. She has written for InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, People, Thrillist, Nylon, and more. She also publishes a weekly shopping newsletter, Magasin, which highlights the top news, sales, and goings-on when it comes to buying clothes online.  

Published on September 28, 2022 @ 05:00PM

Turns out, it’s sooooo 2021 to talk about ‘It’ bags. Yes, the Le Cagole has reached hot-girl ubiquity, and sure, Puppets and Puppets’ cookie bags are becoming quite the delicious catch. But if this Fashion Month’s street-style stars are to be heeded, the item we should really be clamoring for is a pair of over-ear headphones.

From Stockholm Fashion Week to Paris, showgoers have been pulling up to celebrity-filled venues with bulky devices fitted over their heads or resting around their necks. Maybe they’re listening to the latest “Serial” episode (certainly not the new Rihanna album, though), but something audible has fashion audiences simply captivated, and they’re not afraid of showing it.

The pivot away from tiny, practically invisible AirPods to impossible-to-miss over-ear headphones has been a while in the making. The Wired It Girls movement saw typical early adopters of trends and technology (including Bella Hadid) opting for Apple’s classic wired buds and proudly posting selfies featuring an unmistakable white wire. 

Since the community line seems to be, “reject modernity, embrace tradition,” it’s only natural that we would reach further back into the annals of history to reclaim an older-yet piece of personal technology. As wired headphones were to Cottagecore, over-ear headphones are to Regency-core. Or to Coastal Grandma Style. Or Rich Girl Aesthetic. (Honestly, who can even keep up anymore?)

The launch of Apple’s AirPods Max was a massive win for the over-ear-headphone community, as were some high-profile sightings of Sarah Jessica Parker toting the pair around. But the influence of fashion’s street style magnets can’t be overstated.

It’s not only the pleasure of music that’s drawing in fashion insiders in ever-larger numbers. Over-ear headphones offer a visual shortcut that communicates a certain intrigue; as if to say, yes, I’m a fashion person (see how stylish these are?), but I have a myriad outside interests and derive my joy from a wide range of art forms. When it comes to street style, the over-ear headphone move meanwhile says, ‘This hyped runway show is just another errand I’m running in my busy life as a plugged-in fashion person, and maybe don’t strike up a conversation right now.’ What could possibly be cooler than such a powerful push-pull attraction?

Of course, it could just be that they sound great. Whatever the reason, we’re ready to make the switch. Shop the most stylish Fashion Month-approved over-ear headphones below:


Apple AirPods Max

Shop now: $479 (Originally $549); amazon.com


Esonstyle Foldable Wireless and Wired Stereo Headset

Shop now: $39; amazon.com


Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Shop now: $230 (Originally $350); amazon.com


Zenalla SE7 Bluetooth Headphones

Shop now: $129; amazon.com


Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Shop now: $250; amazon.com


Marshall Black Monitor II A.N.C. Wireless Headphones

Shop now: $345; ssense.com


Bang & Olufsen Grey Beoplay HX Headphones

Shop now: $500; ssense.com

